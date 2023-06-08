UAE-based facilities management (FM) services provider, Emrill, has bolstered its sustainability efforts and appointed Shariq Ahmad as associate director to lead Emrill Energy, which offers total energy management and techno-commercial energy engineering solutions by utilising the latest innovative technologies to deliver energy savings and increased efficiencies to clients. In his new role, Ahmad will implement key strategies to reinforce Emrill’s ongoing commitment to sustainable FM solutions across its diverse range of contracts and sectors in the UAE. Ahmad will be responsible for the sustainable optimisation of system efficiencies, reduction of energy costs across the organisation and its contracts, and collection and analysis of data to develop and implement continuous sustainability strategies to improve Emrill Energy’s delivery of eco-friendly solutions in the region.

With over 20 years’ experience in community and asset management, Ahmad has implemented several energy management strategies across developments and aided in significant cost savings for clients. He has extensive experience in contract management, including facilitating and maintaining integral stakeholder relationships. Ahmad will continue to align Emrill’s vision for a more sustainable FM landscape and support the UAE in its vision for a sustainable future, aligning with the country's commitment to COP 28, by implementing advanced strategies, technologies, and initiatives, including Emrill Energy’s signature solution, Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS), which eliminates a client’s additional operating expenditure for chiller and pumping systems for long-term periods, resulting in increased operational efficiencies of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and significant cost-savings for customers.

Commenting on his recent appointment, Ahmad said: “Emrill is an organisation that understands the importance of offering sustainable solutions in FM. I am pleased to be part of a team that will continue to contribute to a greener future for the UAE and I am eager to utilise my technical expertise and previous experience within the industry to further strengthen our sustainability practices and efforts.”

As associate director for Emrill Energy, Ahmad will focus on enhancing the sustainability of buildings within the built environment and sustainable retrofits for existing developments in the UAE. He will be responsible for delivering sustainable, industry-leading solutions and exceeding client requirements across diverse sectors, including residential, commercial, industrial, master communities, aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, and leisure.

Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison commented on Ahmad’s recent appointment: “Shariq brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Emrill Energy’s ongoing efforts to deliver advanced, sustainable solutions to our clients. With a proven track record in exceeding sustainability targets, Shariq will play a pivotal role in expanding our capabilities, enabling Emrill to surpass client expectations and demonstrate the value sustainable strategies can deliver, as we continue to transform the FM landscape. Shariq is well-known and regarded as an energy expert in our industry and we are thrilled to have him leading the way to a more energy-efficient future for FM.”

Ahmad concluded: “My goal is to strengthen Emrill Energy’s position as a market leader in the provision of sustainable service offerings. I believe that together, with the involvement of our key stakeholders, we can achieve our mission for continuous improvement and make a significant difference in the sustainability of FM services.”

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps organisations shape environments and create great places to live, work and visit while achieving their commercial goals through providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill’s mission to be the region’s preferred facilities management partner is being achieved by providing quality services, ensuring safety and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been consistently recognised by the industry, winning regional and international awards for its health and safety, engineering, technology, sustainability, people development and training achievements, as well as being named the region’s top overall FM company by several respected industry titles and organisations, including BICSc.

As the first FM company to be awarded the Dubai Chamber CSR Label for its sustainable and responsible corporate practices, the company has now held this title for eleven consecutive years.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC, BICSc and CPD-accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill’s ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

