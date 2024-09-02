Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Steel Arkan (ADX: EMSTEEL) (the “Group”), one of the largest publicly traded steel and building materials manufacturers in the region, has announced the appointment of Mark J.S. Tonkens as its new Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO), effective 2nd September 2024. Mark served recently as Chief Financial Officer at BME - Building Materials Europe and brings with him extensive expertise from his senior financial positions at Borealis and Philips. His leadership is anticipated to guide strategic financial initiatives and foster the Group’s continuing growth in the global market.

Stephen J. Pope, the outgoing Group CFO, will transition to a strategic advisory role within the Group CEO Office. Stephen has been an integral part of Emirates Steel Arkan for some seventeen years, guiding the Group through a number of critical phases, including our landmark merger and subsequent public listing, and contributing significantly to our regional and international success.

Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Steel Arkan, stated, "We are incredibly grateful to Stephen for his leadership and commitment to excellence over the years. As we welcome Mark to the Group, we look forward to his insights and leadership to continue driving our financial strategy forward. Mark's extensive experience and innovative approach will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve in the dynamic global marketplace."

Emirates Steel Arkan remains committed to sustaining its growth trajectory and enhancing shareholder value under the new financial leadership of Mr. Tonkens.

About Emirates Steel Arkan (ESA)

Emirates Steel Arkan (the Group) is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group leverages cutting-edge technologies to supply both the local market and more than 70 international markets with high-quality finished products, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.

Emirates Steel Arkan is committed to contributing to the UAE's industrial strategy ‘Operation 300 billion’ by delivering market-leading products to support local industries, creating job opportunities for UAE Nationals, and enhancing its sustainable practices. The Group is also among the leading decarbonized steel manufacturers in the world and is recognized for its world-class safety performance.

The Group’s steel and building materials have been used in some of the UAE’s most iconic construction projects, including the Burj Khalifa, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, Yas Island, and more.

Emirates Steel Arkan is majority owned by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

For more information, please visit our website: www.emiratessteelarkan.com.