Dubai, UAE – The Chairperson and Managing Director of an over six-decade-old Dubai conglomerate has been awarded France’s highest civilian honour during a special ceremony held at the residence of the French Consul General on Tuesday, May 16.

Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, was awarded the Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur – Chevalier (Knight) in recognition of her outstanding achievements and contribution in the fields of business and industry. On behalf of President Emmanuel Macron, she received the honour from His Excellency Nicolas Niemtchinow, French Ambassador to the Emirates.

The award was founded by Napoleon Bonaparte in May 1802 and its more prominent recipients reads like a roll call of cultural and historical figureheads, from Winston Churchill and Albert Einstein to Alexander Graham Bell, Marie Curie, Audrey Hepburn, JK Rowling, and Jeff Bezos.

Dr Al Gurg said: “I am truly humbled to accept this recognition on behalf of my countrywomen in the United Arab Emirates. It is a great honour to be placed along with the past and present honourees whom I have long admired and respected. In a larger sense, this award is a true spotlight on the countless leaders, who work tirelessly to make an impact in the global community. In joining their ranks, I hope to continue my efforts to further strengthen the close bonds between the UAE and France. Emirati-French ties have a historic legacy in economic and cultural domains and my efforts will be to further broaden these collaborations.”