Dubai, UAE:– EKP’s office in Dubai, which operates in association with Khalid El Tamimi, announced the appointment of a key new partner to the team. This brings the number of partners to 11 spanning their offices across the Middle East.

Dubai-based partner Dean O’Leary joined EKP effective 13 May 2022, and working with Scott Hutton, he seeks to expand EKP’s regional construction disputes practice. Mr. O’Leary has been handling construction and engineering disputes for over 30 years, 15 of which have been in the Middle East.

Whilst Dean’s primary area of practice is the resolution of construction and engineering matters, he also deals with both upstream and midstream oil and gas and other energy related disputes. Since his move to Dubai in 2006, he has been involved in some of the largest construction and engineering arbitrations in the region. Dean is regularly listed on many notable industry shortlists for his expertise and integrity.

EKP is spread across three regional offices in Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh. EKP’s Managing Partner, Ziad G. El-Khoury said: “EKP’s strategy is to bolster gradually and systematically its offering to full-service in all of its practice groups. Dean’s joining Scott Hutton’s team in Dubai makes EKP the go-to construction firm in the Middle East”.

Scott Hutton, EKP’s Head of Construction, said: “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dean O’Leary as a partner at EKP. His expertise and track record speak for themselves, and Dean brings a lot of strength and depth to support our clients in the fields of construction and engineering”.

Dean O’Leary commented: “I am very excited to join the team at EKP. The partners have built a very strong practice that I believe I can complement. Their reputation, position and standing in the region are well deserved and I am delighted to contribute to driving the firm and clients’ interests forward.”

As a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, Dean is actively involved in domestic and international arbitrations. He also represents his clients in dispute adjudication board matters, mediations, expert determinations, and the local courts (including the DIFC and ADGM Courts).

Prior to practising law in Dubai, Dean practiced as a barrister from chambers in England where he specialized in construction law and prior to that he worked as a quantity surveyor. He also served honorably for the British Royal Commandos.

-Ends-

About EKP

EKP is a team of legal experts who bring together international expertise with deeply rooted knowledge of Middle East markets. EKP is uniquely positioned to create value for its clients, partnering law firms, and lawyers. Through its offices in Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh, EKP serves the entire Middle East region and delivers capabilities that span across a wide range of practice areas and are tailored to the local legal regimes, customs, and markets. Learn more at www.ekplegal.com .

Media Contacts:

Sara Choueiri - Operations Director,Umami Communications

Email: sara@umamicomms.com

Gida Fayed - Marketing & Business Development

Email: gida.fayed@ekplegal.com