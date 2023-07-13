Middle East & South Asia: – Reflecting its growth and presence across the Middle East, Egis, the international group in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility sectors, announces the appointment of Dr. Ali Amiri as the Director for Sustainability and Specialist Engineering and Dr. Muhammad Mustafa as the Director of Mobility and Planning for the Middle East and South Asia. These strategic hires will reinforce Egis' commitment to advancing its low-carbon future strategy and leveraging intelligence to drive innovation in cities and communities.

Dr. Ali Amiri

Dr. Ali Amiri has actively contributed to the implementation of sustainable infrastructure and buildings projects in the Middle East and the United Kingdom over the past 20 years. His extensive knowledge in green building design, whole life carbon, renewable energy, regenerative practices and environmental design will be instrumental in driving Egis' sustainability agenda forward.

Dr. Ali’s expertise and leadership will significantly bolster Egis' focus on sustainability and environmental practices including but not limited to resource efficiency, decarbonization, biodiversity conservation and enhancement, climate change resilience and adaptation, green infrastructure, and transition to renewable energy sources. By prioritizing sustainability, Egis will not only achieve its own sustainability goals but also support their clients in realizing their environmental objectives, contributing to global efforts towards a greener and more resilient built environment in the region. Dr. Ali’s department also includes teams of specialist engineers such as Facades, Acoustics, Fire and Life Safety as well as specialist waste management strategists.

Dr. Ali’s commenting on his role said: “As a regional Sustainability Director at Egis, I believe that embracing sustainability in engineering practices is not just an option, but an imperative for the Middle East and South Asia. Our region faces unique environmental challenges, and it is essential that we, as engineers, integrate sustainability principles into every aspect of our projects. I am eager to contribute to Egis' sustainability agenda and work collaboratively to deliver sustainable solutions for our clients that positively impact the environment and support the long-term development of the region."

Dr. Muhammad Mustafa

With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Muhammad brings with him an extensive background in transportation planning and mobility solutions having worked on numerous projects across Europe, North America, and the Middle East. Dr. Muhammad joins Egis from IBI Group.

Dr. Muhammad's appointment as Mobility & Planning Director is part of Egis' strategic initiative to foster new opportunities and bolster existing growth in the fields of mobility and strategic planning. He will play a pivotal role in spearheading the establishment of a dedicated team that provides comprehensive urban mobility and planning services. Dr. Muhammad's leadership will drive Egis' efforts to create innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of cities and communities in the Middle East and South Asia. By combining his strategic vision with Egis' industry-leading capabilities, they aim to facilitate the transformation of urban landscapes and promote sustainable and intelligent mobility systems.

Dr. Muhammad stated: “I am honored to join Egis and be part of a forward-thinking organization that is dedicated to advancing mobility and planning solutions in the Middle East and South Asia. As a region known for its rapid urbanization and increasing population, the Middle East faces unique transportation challenges that make efficient and sustainable transportation crucial for supporting economic growth, improving connectivity, and addressing environmental concerns.”

For more than 40 years, Egis has been proactively pursuing an innovation policy that will help clients globally build green infrastructure and are working towards being carbon neutral by 2050. These appointments demonstrate Egis' continued dedication to strengthening its presence in the Middle East and positioning itself as a leading player in the fields of mobility, strategic planning, and sustainability.

-Ends-

About the Egis group



Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable and resilient territorial development. With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens worldwide.

Egis currently operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, completing over 500 projects in 15 countries in the region with more than 2,600 employees. Egis is a major player in infrastructure engineering, consultancy, project management and operations in the Middle East and has contributed to some of the region’s biggest airport, rail, water, urban mobility and urban development schemes. Egis partners with governments, cities, industrial bodies, communities and private businesses to support this dynamic region’s accelerated development and growth with an ambition to encourage and practice sustainable development, truly supporting the needs of the communities.

Press contact

Dana Rafeh

Marketing and Communications Manager

dana.rafeh@egis-group.com

