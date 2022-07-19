UAE: Ducab Group one of the UAE's largest industrial manufacturing businesses has announced the appointment of Charles Mellagui as the CEO of the Cable Business Unit. An experienced business leader, Mellagui will succeed Mike Englebrecht and assume responsibilities on 18th July 2022.



Mellagui joins Ducab from Nexans, France, where he has held various roles in Europe and the Middle East since 2007, rising to Vice President- Central Europe, Russia and France. Mellagui has a solid track record and vast business networks in the cable industry, as well as deep insights into industry ecosystems in the Middle East, Europe, Russia and Africa. He is an experienced transformation and turnaround leader, having restructured business units such as Nexans in the Middle East. His experience developing 'Factories of the Future' saw him develop and lead modernization processes for various factories to international standards.



Mellagui has an Engineering Degree from CentraleSupelec, France and SLOAN MBA from London Business School, UK.



Mohammad Almutawa, Group CEO of Ducab, said: "I would like to congratulate and welcome Charles to the Ducab family. As we accelerate our growth across markets globally, Charles' experience and insights into the regional cable market will help strengthen our international push. As a transformation leader, Charles is the right fit for Ducab, as we adapt to align our processes with the digital transformation and sustainable development goals of our key customers."



Ducab's cable business continues to grow from strength to strength. In 2021, Ducab Group’s total cable production in tonnage amounted to 78,146 Cu eq. Ducab today accounts for 70% of the UAE cable market, which stood at about 120,000 tons by the end of 2021. It increased its exports of aluminum cables during 2021 by about 50% compared to 2020, buoyed by a rise in demand in key international markets, including Britain and Australia.



For more information, please contact: ducab@bm.com



About Ducab Group

As one of the largest manufacturing businesses in the UAE, Ducab provides world-class solutions to the global energy sector. Since 1979, the company has expanded from its home market and now has a footprint in 45 countries across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe, and the Americas.



Today, Ducab operates six high-tech manufacturing facilities and manages its own research, development, and specialized testing laboratories. With an increasing focus on renewables, the company produces advanced copper and aluminum wire and cable products as part of its end-to-end energy solutions. Ducab HV provides power transmission solutions, while its metals business DMB provides high-quality aluminum and copper industrial products to customers around the world.



Ducab employs just over 1,400 professionals across plants and offices in the Middle East region and contributes annual revenues of over $1.5bn to the UAE economy. Through Senaat, Ducab Group is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy. Equally, Ducab is owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), which is the strategic investment arm of Dubai managing a broad portfolio of assets across wide spectrum of sectors globally.