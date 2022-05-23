Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has announced that CEO Fahad Al Hassawi was conferred with the Top CEO Award as one of the top CEOs in the Telecom, Tech & Media category at the Top CEO Awards 2022.

Widely recognized as a leading figure in the industry, Fahad Al Hassawi is responsible for overseeing telecom operations of du's digital lifestyle and innovation divisions, overseeing infrastructure development, technology and network investment, and continued 5G rollout. He is committed to driving innovation, accelerating digital transformation, and creating a fearless and industry-leading telecommunications organisation. As a thought leader, Fahad Al Hassawi is deeply invested in the youth of the UAE’s future and has been instrumental in pioneering pathways for the next generation of Emirati entrepreneurs and leaders.

Top CEO Awards 2022 saw a particularly strong field of entries from public and private companies of all sizes – proving GCC businesses’ resilience and continuing innovation and growth. The judges were impressed with this year’s winners’ agility and adaptability that allowed their businesses to thrive.

