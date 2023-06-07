Abu Dhabi, UAE – His Excellency Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: “The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) is one of the Chamber’s leading institutions, which was established in 2011. The School is considered one of the most distinguished educational institutions, which focuses on fostering innovation and scientific research in the field of economy and development, and nurturing human capital in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the Arab Gulf region. It is building a generation of qualified entrepreneurs equipped with all the required tools to drive economic growth, according to the best international standards.

The School supports the Chamber's vision and strategy for empowering the private sector and promoting the growth of the Emirate's economy, through cultivating the next generation of business leaders who adopt the values of creative thinking and innovation and keep abreast of the latest technologies of the industrial revolution in entrepreneurship.”

Al Mazrui added: “Dr. Tayeb Kamali, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Abu Dhabi School of Management, owned by the Chamber, plays a key role in supporting the Abu Dhabi School of Management to realise its vision of becoming a leading centre of excellence for entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, sustainability in the region. Dr. Kamali is leading the new strategic direction of the Abu Dhabi School of Management through nurturing a culture of entrepreneurship and activating the School's role in providing the business community with qualified staff and employees, disseminating knowledge, developing capabilities, and enhancing capabilities and skills. This is key for building a knowledge-based economy, based on solid foundations of extensive experience, academic excellence, and a rich career in the business sector.

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, the Chairman of ADSM’s Board of Trustees, said: “The Abu Dhabi School of Management is committed to providing innovative and advanced programs aimed at preparing a promising generation of future leaders and entrepreneurs, to contribute to sustainable economic development, and take part in the UAE’s comprehensive development. This supports our continuous efforts to consolidate the School’s position as a centre for excellence in entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, and sustainability. It also comes in line with our wise leadership’s vision to enhance the UAE’s position globally as an ideal destination for business and the latest innovations and technology, and supports the national efforts to build a knowledge-based economy, in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

Kamali added: “The School has expanded its Master of Science in Business Analytics program to include two new concentrations: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Management and Big Data Management. This step reinforces the School's commitment to integrating innovation and technology into its programs, to stay at the forefront of the technological landscape. The program is designed for students to master the science behind AI and the metrics to measure success with an organisation. It also focuses on the management of big data to enable business professionals to improve their data analytics skills and competencies to solve business problems in their organisations.”

ADSM provides four Masters programs, which include Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Science in Quality and Business Excellence (MSQBE), Master of Science in Leadership and Organisational Development (MSLOD), and Master of Science in Business Analytics (MSBA).