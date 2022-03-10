Dubai, United Arab Emirates: “Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital” (CMC) in Dubai is strengthening the portfolio of inhouse experts with the announcement that Dr. Roger Moukarbel, a head and neck surgeon, and a leader in the fields of Head and Neck Oncology and plastic reconstructive surgery will be joining the CMC team.

Dr. Moukarbel brings more than 17 years of experience with him as he heads the Department of Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai, after spending more than ten years working at the American University Hospital in Beirut.

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital offers complete medical care for patients, with the latest technology and the highest safety standards complemented by medical professionals with a vast experience.

Dr. Moukarbel's experience also includes facial plastic surgery, such as rhinoplasty, nasal septal surgery, otoplasty, facelift, injections, skin malignancies, thyroid surgery, malignant and benign tumors of the head and neck, free tissue transfer, facial reconstructive surgery, facial paralysis, and facial fractures.

The Clemenceau Medical Center in Dubai are committed to deliver the best healthcare services to patients with appointments of medical professionals who bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to serve their patients.