Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Nestled within the highly sought-after beachfront destination, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island welcomes Kevin Rowe as the new Director of Food and Drinks. Now overseeing the property’s 13 distinctive bars and restaurants, his understanding of regional tastes, personal experience with Hilton, and creative edge will ensure each concept not only meets but exceeds evolving guest expectations.

Originally from South Africa, Kevin studied Business Management at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University before building a dynamic career in hospitality and food & beverage. Inspired by his friend’s parents’ natural flair for hosting and the fresh produce from their family farm, he developed an early appreciation for the joy of great food—its ability to bring people together and create meaningful connections. After completing his studies, Kevin’s passion led him to the GCC, where he successfully managed food and beverage divisions at renowned properties. Along the way, he further refined his expertise across diverse cuisines, including Japanese, Italian, and Mexican, gaining valuable experience working in Michelin-starred restaurants and alongside acclaimed Michelin-star chefs.

Most recently, Kevin served as Director of Food & Drinks at Hilton Bahrain, where he oversaw six dining venues alongside in-room dining and outdoor catering. During his tenure, he introduced innovative, data-driven strategies that enhanced both guest satisfaction and revenue performance. His leadership helped the property earn multiple FACT Awards, with highlights including the success of Origin Kitchen & Culture’s brunch and a reimagined Ramadan experience that became a favourite among guests.

Now joining the team at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, Kevin is eager to lend his expertise and fresh ideas to the resort’s exceptional culinary offerings. Hands-on when needed, strategic when it matters, and always focused on developing strong, inspired teams, he brings the vision and drive to enhance guest experiences and take the resort’s F&D offering to new heights.

Reflecting on his new role, Kevin Rowe, Director of Food and Drinks at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, shared, ‘I am thrilled to be a part of the team at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. Its diverse culinary portfolio and vibrant, family-friendly energy inspire me and reflect my belief in hospitality as a way to build connections and create unforgettable moments. Alongside introducing fresh ideas and upholding the highest standards of service, I’m excited to get to know my team and hope to be a supportive mentor, fostering a warm and collaborative atmosphere both in the kitchen and on the floor.’

Pieter Van Beugen, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, added, ‘Kevin is a highly passionate and motivated leader with a unique understanding of both Hilton and the expectations of GCC diners. His inventive, global perspective on gastronomy makes him a natural fit across all our outlets. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team and look forward to seeing his creative vision elevate the guest experience even further.’

Kevin’s appointment marks an exciting step forward for DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, as the team continues to evolve its culinary story with innovation, passion, and guest satisfaction at its core. With his fresh perspective and strong leadership, the resort is poised to further enhance the dining experiences that make it a favourite among visitors from across the region and beyond.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of nearly 700 hotels with more than 155,000 rooms across nearly 60 countries and territories. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its iconic, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a comfortable stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, X and Instagram.