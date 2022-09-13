DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has appointed two new directors to its team as it prepares to move into an exciting new phase of leadership.

Mahmoud Hegazy takes over as Commercial Director while Bahar Yildirim has been appointed to Director of Sales at the resort in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE’s northern-most emirate.

Hegazy, originally from Egypt, joins the team from Hilton Doha and brings 19 years of experience in hospitality sales and marketing. A keen analyst, he prides himself on his leadership and communication skills, all while being a team player with attention to detail.

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island is one of the brand’s leading resorts in the UAE, Ras Al Khaimah and a key property in one of the country's most upcoming tourist destinations for local, regional and international travel.

With his keen market strategy analysis with cross-functional experience in revenue, sales, marketing, finance and business development, Hegazy will work alongside the General Manager and leadership team to take the 726-room property to a new level.

Having worked with Hilton across the region including Qatar and Egypt, Hegazy’s market knowledge is second to none, with strong strategic knowledge of hotel operations, F&B, front office, recreation and HR and finance. He also boasts a long list of awards from across the region, for success across a range of areas from revenue generation to teamwork.

Hegazy will be working closely with Bahar Yildirim, a new member of the Hilton family. Turkish-born Yildirim is already well-versed in the UAE luxury market. She joins the team from Marriott International where she oversaw several of the brand’s key properties. Prior to Marriott, Yildirim was with the Rixos brand which has seen strong growth in the market since launching in the last decade.

Managing sales strategies and activities, Yildirim will be responsible for capitalizing on untapped markets and ensuring the hotel is always top of mind for an unforgettable experience.

Also boasting 19 years of industry expertise including from her native Turkey, Yildirim will be a great asset to the team.

Pieter Van Beugen, General Manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island said: “We are very proud to be adding such talent to our team -- Mahmoud and Bahar are the perfect fit for the property. With their regional experience across the luxury sector, they are perfectly positioned to understand the market and continue the property’s upward growth trajectory.”

Set on Marjan Island and facing a 650-meter private beach, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island offers 13 dining options, is set within eight kilometers of Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Hamra Mall's entertainment. It also boasts an array of kids' activities as well as spa and wellness offerings.

Opened in 2014, the resort has gone from strength to strength. “Our property has wide appeal whether it’s for families, travelers seeking adventure or wellbeing escapes. Having the right people is critical to our success and I have no doubt our new Team Members will elevate our guests’ experience.”, continued Pieter.

-Ends-

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app, where members can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers its 139 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com. Learn more about Hilton Honors at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors, and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About DoubleTree by Hilton

DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 640 hotels with more than 145,800 rooms across 52 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS :

Diane D’costa

PR Account Manager

diane.dcosta@alldetails.net