Middle East: Leading German hospitality management group, Deutsche Hospitality announces the appointment of Mohamed Khedr as Regional Director for Sales and Marketing, and Toufic Tamim as Senior Business Development Director. Deutsche Hospitality expands its team to 10 regionally experienced professionals to enhance its commitment to maintaining and growing the Deutsche Hospitality brand presence; supporting its properties to achieve successful performances in the Middle East region.

With a combined 48 years of hospitality experience, Khedr and Tamim have been appointed to drive sales and marketing efforts and identify new business opportunities, aligning with the Group’s vision to expand its regional portfolio and cement its leading position in the market.

Siegfried Nierhaus, Vice President Middle East, Deutsche Hospitality says, "Mohamed and Toufic’s extensive experience in sales, marketing and business development will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the region. With a dedicated task force, we are confident that their leadership and strategic vision will enhance efforts to achieve our goals and commitment to maintaining a successful presence in this region."

Khedr, who brings 15 years of experience in sales and marketing, joins Deutsche Hospitality to spearhead sales strategies across operating regional markets. Khedr will also maximise revenue performance from the Middle East region towards our global portfolio by driving sales and marketing best practices. He will also enhance Deutsche Hospitality’s regional brand presence and market share across Steigenberger Hotel and Steigenberger Residence Doha, IntercityHotel Dubai Jaddaf Waterfront, and Al Hamra Village Hotel & Al Hamra Residence in the UAE, IntercityHotel Muscat, IntercityHotel Nizwa and IntercityHotel Salalah in Oman, IntercityHotel Riyadh Malaz in KSA, and Steigenberger Marhaba Thalasso Hammamet in Tunisia. Prior to joining Deutsche Hospitality, Khedr worked with reputed brands, including Jumeirah Group, Accor and Armani Hotel Dubai.

Tamim brings with him 33 years of regional hospitality experience and will be responsible for business development opportunities in the Middle East with a focus on expanding operations in KSA, UAE, Oman and Qatar. Deutsche Hospitality’s tenacious expansion pipeline includes the rollout of Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts as a luxury brand in the region, IntercityHotel as a mid-market hotel brand and Zleep Hotel as an economy lifestyle brand. The Management and Franchise Model for these brands are available, and after the successful launch of Steigenberger Residences Doha, the Group will enhance efforts to develop its Residence brand within the region. Previously, Tamim was responsible for the launch of 30 stellar hotels, and developed growth strategies for renowned brands such as Hilton Hotel & Resorts, Mövenpick Hotel & Resorts, and Dur Hospitality Saudi Arabia; and was instrumental in the launch of TIME Hotels, accomplishing four hotel management agreements in 2022.

Deutsche Hospitality is committed to investing in top talent to drive growth and success within the region’s hospitality industry. The passionate regional team, led by Vice President Middle East, Nierhaus also includes Ralph Aouad, Regional Director of Revenue & Capacity Management, Iryna Shustval, Cluster Director of Sales UAE, Valentina Comin, Marketing & Social Media Specialist, Farida Parekh, PR & Communications Specialist, Sajan Peter, Learning & Development Manager and Hiba Kasamani, IT Project Manager.

With a fully-fledged regional support team and passionate professionals in Dubai; Deutsche Hospitality is confident that its existing and future hotel brands within the Group’s portfolio will enjoy unique support and success in the Middle East.

About Deutsche Hospitality

Setting standards since more than 90 years: Deutsche Hospitality delivers outstanding hospitality in over 130 hotels in Europe, Asia and Africa. Eight distinctive brands, ranging from economy to luxury are unified under H Rewards, both seamless booking platform and loyalty program for more than 200 million loyalty members internationally. Deutsche Hospitality is part of Asian-based H World, one of the biggest and fastest-growing hotel groups in the world with a focus on digitization, technology and innovation. Visit deutschehospitality.com for more information.

Steigenberger Icons are extraordinary hotels juxtaposing historical uniqueness and state-of-the-art concepts. Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels blend the distinctive Porsche Design lifestyle with hospitality and service. At Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, visitors are treated to an unforgettable upscale hotel experience. Jaz in the City is a music centered lifestyle brand, always on point, lively and individual. Supporting local heroes, House of Beats is an innovative brand with an uncompromisable community approach. IntercityHotel is synonymous with flexible mobility and central locations, delivering high standards in design and comfort. MAXX by Deutsche Hospitality amplifies the essentials in the midscale area of the market. Zleep Hotels provide Danish design, quality and Scandinavian simplicity at an affordable price.

