Dentsu MENA has today announced the appointment of Alex Jena as Head of Strategy and Product, responsible for developing dentsu’s corporate strategy and go-to market strategic execution, integrating capabilities across dentsu’s three service lines – Media, Creative and CX – to help clients win, keep and grow their best customers.

The new role will provide strategic leadership across the business to support dentsu’s ambition of becoming the most integrated agency network delivering data-driven, tech enabled and ideas-led solutions for clients. Jena will be responsible for developing and executing a long-term strategy that focuses on the alignment of cross-disciplinary teams while defining and enhancing dentsu’s identity-based marketing products, services and solutions to drive growth for cleints.

Jena began his career with dentsu over 15 years ago and has since held several roles across markets and disciplines - most recently as Business Director at Carat UAE. With many years’ experience within strategy and insights and leading on international new business, he will now spearhead a new era for dentsu MENA’s product capabilities.

Jena will report to Tarek Daouk, CEO,dentsu MENA and Ramzy Abouchacra, CEO, Carat MENA.

Tarek Daouk, CEO of dentsu MENA said: “Alex’s expert knowledge of the media business in general and his long legacy at dentsu made him a great candidate for this critical role as we work towards integrating our total offering across Media, CXM and Creative to deliver growth and creativity for our cleints.

Alex is a strong collaborator that is able to identify the best team and client outcomes, with a passion for solving problems and creative thinking that makes him the perfect choice as we build a stronger, more integrative agency model for the future.”

Alex Jena, added: “I’m hugely excited to take up this role with the opportunity to marry my strategic skills and client partnership experience to continue to drive growth and positive change across our business. I will be focused on developing a unified product offering that creates the best possible experience for our people and clients, and driving a culture of strategic thinking across the business. I can’t wait to get started.”

Jena will be move into the new role with immediate effect.

-Ends-

For further information, contact:

Sara Paye

Marketing & Communications Manager

sara.paye@dentsu.com

About dentsu international

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands - Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen and Merkle, and supported by its specialist brands. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.

www.dentsu.com