Dubai: Dentons, the world's largest global law firm, boosts its corporate offering in the Middle East by hiring senior corporate and commercial lawyer, David Pang, in the United Arab Emirates. David joins as a senior legal consultant.

David joins Dentons from Hunton Andrews Kurth, where he has been a partner since 2020. In addition, David is an adjunct lecturer in company law at Middlesex University (Dubai), as well as a compliance practitioner with the International Compliance Association. David qualified in the UK more than 12 years ago and has been in the Middle East for 10 years. David is recognised by Legal 500 for his corporate, commercial and M&A skills in the UAE, and he is widely acknowledged for his legal expertise and commercial experience in advising on complex, high-value and cross-border M&A transactions and joint venture arrangements, private equity and venture capital investments, as well as general commercial contracts, corporate governance and compliance related matters throughout the Middle East.

Nick Simpson, Head of Corporate for the Middle East at Dentons said: “We are delighted to welcome David to our team and for him to help us continue to expand our offering in the Middle East region and beyond. David has a strong track record and impressive understanding of the legal market particularly as it relates to investment from the APAC region. He has been particularly active in the energy sector which complements our strong energy offering in the region. This and his ability to work with clients in Cantonese or Mandarin will enhance our capabilities yet further and enable us to further provide our clients, especially from the APAC region, with the best possible service and solutions for corporate matters across the UAE and the Middle East.”

Paul Jarvis, Dentons' Chief Executive for the UK, Ireland and Middle East (UKIME) added: “Dentons has been in the region for over 50 years and the Middle East continues to be a key part of our new five-year strategy. We very much look forward to working with David as we continue with our ambitious growth plans.”

As we continue to invest in all of our practice groups within the region, David’s hire is the latest of a series of new senior lawyers joining Dentons in the Middle East, including the recent recruitment of senior legal consultants, Edward Rose (Energy, Transport and Infrastructure), Guy Danalis (Corporate and Commercial) and Hazel Shakur-Quinn (Real Estate).

