Dubai, UAE— MedNet Group has appointed Daniel Whitehead as CEO in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, effective November 2024. MedNet is a fully owned subsidiary of Munich Re, a global leader in reinsurance and integrated risk management solutions.

MedNet is a managed care service provider specializing in delivering quality healthcare solutions that cater to individual needs and offer protection against unforeseen health crises and expenses. The company collaborates with medical providers, health insurance companies and their partners to ensure members can access high-quality healthcare services.

Based in MedNet’s regional headquarters in Dubai, Daniel will oversee the company’s operations in the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, and Kurdistan region in Iraq. Under his leadership, MedNet’s team of more than 700 professionals will continue to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions across the region.

With more than 25 years of experience, Daniel has held prominent leadership roles across a wide range of healthcare industry functions in the MENA region, at organizations such as Daman, Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Company, and Aster Group. He also served as the MENA region healthcare lead for international consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, where he played a pivotal role in driving transformative projects in healthcare strategy and regulation.

Commenting on his appointment, Daniel Whitehead said: “I am delighted to be joining MedNet, a renowned leader in healthcare administration in the Middle East. It's an honor to lead such an incredible team, and I’m excited to work together to deliver outstanding value to our partners and clients.”

Daniel holds an International MBA from Instituto de Empresa in Madrid and a Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of Delaware, USA.

This leadership transition represents a key milestone for MedNet as it continues to expand its operations and deliver client-centric solutions. Daniel’s extensive experience in healthcare and insurance will play a vital role in strengthening MedNet’s offerings and operational excellence across the MENA region.

About MedNet

MedNet is a leading provider of health insurance services in the Middle East and North Africa, offering innovative managed care and third-party administration solutions. As a member of the Munich Re Group since 1997, MedNet leverages international expertise and a network of 700+ experts across six offices in the MENA region. MedNet provides comprehensive health risk management, digital automation solutions, and cost-effective medical networks. Recognized at the MENAIR Awards 2024, MedNet was named Best TPA and Best Claims Manager, ensuring exceptional service for clients and members.