Forbes Middle East Magazine has honored Dalia Ibrahim, CEO of Nahdet Misr Publishing House and Founder/Chairperson of EdVentures and Ta'heal, by including her in their prestigious list of the top 100 businesswomen in the Middle East for 2024. This recognition serves as a testament to Dalia's exceptional achievements and significant contributions in the fields of education, publishing, entrepreneurship, and community development.

Dalia's career began in 1994 at Nahdet Misr Publishing House, where she played a vital role in co-founding numerous ventures aimed at providing comprehensive educational solutions. Noteworthy among these ventures are Nahdet Misr Digital Solutions (founded in 1998), Nahdet Misr Advertising (founded in 1998, specializing in animation), Nahdet Misr Periodicals (founded in 2004, publishing popular entertainment magazines in Arabic such as Disney and National Geographic), and Nahdet Misr Trading & Distribution (founded in 2009).

Since assuming the role of CEO of Nahdet Misr Publishing House in 2011, Dalia has implemented transformative changes, propelling the company to become a global leader in learning and capability-building solutions.

In 2017, Dalia founded EdVentures, the first venture capital firm in the MENA region dedicated to supporting and investing in EdTech and cultural innovation startups.

In 2021, Dalia established Ta'heal for VET Skills Excellence, a specialized service provider offering vocational education solutions aimed at enhancing workforce availability and quality.

Dalia's accomplishments have garnered widespread recognition and acclaim. In 2023, she received the esteemed Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan "Women in Leadership and Entrepreneurship" award in the Arab world. Additionally, she was honored with the "Lifetime Achievement" award at the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) Awards in 2023. Dalia was also selected as the first runner-up in the "Leadership Award" category of the AMBA and BGA Excellence Awards for 2022-2023. Further highlighting her contributions, she received the "Corporate Social Responsibility Award" for Arab Women in 2020, acknowledging her commitment to CSR and societal betterment. Dalia has been recognized as one of the top 50 most influential women in Egypt and was honored as the best "School of Business Alumni" by the American University in Cairo.

Dalia actively supports young entrepreneurs and serves on the boards of organizations such as Endeavor Egypt, Education for Employment, Women Entrepreneurs Network, Tiye Angels, and Injaz Egypt. She also acts as a consultant for Canon's Future Book Forum in Europe.

Dalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the American University in Cairo, as well as a Master's degree in Public Administration and an Executive MBA from the same institution.

It is noteworthy that Forbes Middle East Magazine previously released its annual list of the most successful and inspiring businesswomen in the Middle East for 2024, with 17 Egyptian businesswomen included. Forbes based its ranking on several criteria, including business size, impact, achievements over the past year, as well as women-led sustainability initiatives and social responsibility.