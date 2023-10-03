Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Continental tires proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Juan Uruburu as its new managing director. Mr. Uruburu brings a distinguished career with Continental and a rich understanding of the Middle East and Saudi Arabian markets to his new role, making him a valuable addition to company’s leadership team.

Mr. Uruburu’s journey in Continental began in Madrid, Spain in 2005 as a Customer Service Manager, he was responsible for Spanish and Portuguese market, eventually becoming Sales and Marketing Director for Commercial Vehicles Tires in 2008, thanks to his exceptional experience.

In 2017, Mr. Uruburu moved to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to Join Continental’s Middle East Office as a Head of Sales for Commercial Vehicles Tires, where he played a pivotal role in achieving high sales revenues in one of the most challenging markets. In 2021, He started as Head of Sales Consumer and Truck Tires Middle East, consistently demonstrating exceptional leadership.

His remarkable achievements led to appoint him as a Managing Director for Saudi Arabia in 2023, where he will continue to excel his experience in developing deals across the kingdom.

A graduate of Universidad Politecnica de Madrid with a degree in technical industrial engineering, Mr. Uruburu’s extensive experience and track record of success make him a valuable addition to Continental KSA.

Commenting on his new appointment, Juan Uruburu said” I am really thrilled with the project of steering Operations in Saudi Arabia, a charming evolving Country with great people. We aim becoming the most reliable partner in the country within the tire industry for Consumer, Truck and Specialty tires, in combination with our Digital Solutions and After Sales Services. This Journey requires dedicated efforts, consistency and a Team of passionate people committed to give their best. With these key ingredients, I am confident we will become a key player in the Kingdom, we are in the right track.”

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs over 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

The tyres group sector has 24 production and development locations worldwide. Continental is one of the leading tyre manufacturers with more than 57,000 employees and posted sales of €11.8 billion in 2021 in this group sector. Continental ranks among the technology leaders in tyre production and offers a broad product range for passenger cars, commercial and special-purpose vehicles as well as two-wheelers. Through continuous investment in research and development, Continental makes a major contribution to safe, cost-effective and ecologically efficient mobility. The portfolio of the Tyres sector includes services for the tyre trade and fleet applications, as well as digital management systems for tyres.

