Cairo: Contact Financial Holding SAE (CNFN.CA), today announced that Dr. Manal Hussein Abdel Razek has been appointed Chairperson of its Board of Directors, effective 28 April 2026, succeeding Mr. Hazem Moussa.

Dr. Manal brings over three decades of leadership experience across Egypt’s financial services, public, and private sectors. She currently serves as Executive Chairperson of New City Housing & Development (formerly Orascom Housing Communities) and Senior Advisor to TCI Sanmar, one of the region’s leading industrial groups.

Her distinguished track record spans key leadership roles, including founding and chairing e-Finance, Egypt’s leading electronic payments platform, and serving as Chairperson of Tamweel Mortgage Finance. She has also held board positions at Misr Iran Development Bank (MIDBANK) and Arab Investment Bank (AIBANK), bringing extensive governance and financial sector expertise.

Dr. Manal previously chaired Orascom Development Egypt, where she led the transformation of El Gouna into a carbon-neutral city—earning the UNEP-sponsored Global Green City Award and positioning it as a regional benchmark for sustainable development.

Before moving into the private sector, she served for over two decades in the Egyptian government, including as Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade, contributing to key economic and policy reforms.

Commenting on the appointment, John Saad, Group CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said: “Dr. Manal’s appointment comes at a defining moment in Contact’s evolution. As we accelerate our transformation into a fully integrated, digital-first financial platform, her depth of experience across governance, financial services, and large-scale institutional leadership will be instrumental in guiding the next phase of our growth. Her perspective brings both strategic clarity and long-term value to the Board.”

On her part, Dr. Manal Hussein, Chairperson of Contact Financial Holding, commented: “I am pleased to join Contact Financial Holding at such a pivotal stage in its journey. The Group has built a strong foundation and is well-positioned to expand access to finance and drive financial inclusion in Egypt. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to support the Group’s continued growth and transformation.”

Hazem Barakat, Co-Founder and Chairman of B Investments, added: “We’re pleased to have Dr. Manal as Chairperson of Contact. With an extensive track record spanning senior leadership roles in the financial sector, she brings deep expertise in corporate governance, investment strategy, and business transformation. This appointment reflects the Board’s strong confidence in her leadership, experience, and strategic vision to guide Contact through its next phase of growth and innovation.”

Ashraf Zaki, Founder and Managing Partner of Lorax Capital Partners, added: “Contact is one of the most strategically positioned non-banking financial platforms in Egypt, and the work done over the past year has put it on a much stronger footing. Dr. Manal brings the governance depth and institutional credibility this stage of the Group’s development calls for. We are confident the Board, under her leadership, will continue to create meaningful long-term value for shareholders.”

This appointment comes as Contact continues to advance its transformation strategy, focused digital transformation, operational efficiency, and expanding access to financial services. The Group is actively strengthening its platform through portfolio optimization, enhanced underwriting frameworks to enhance asset quality, and investments in digital and AI-enabled infrastructure.

Anchored around four strategic pillars—Digital Value Creation, Value Maximization, Business Optimization, and Organizational Agility Contact is evolving into a next-generation financial platform designed to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value.

About Contact Financial

Contact Financial Holding SAE (CNFN.CA) is the largest non-bank financial services provider in Egypt changing the way people and business access finance and insurance. Operating since 2001, Contact adopts innovative approaches in extending its services, offering quality services with simple procedures and reaching a wide client base through its various subsidiaries, affiliates and partners. Contact’s financing division offers market leading services including consumer financing for new and used passenger and commercial vehicles and an array of consumer durables through Contact Credit and Contact CrediTech, Mortgage finance through Contact Mortgage, as well as commercial finance through Contact Leasing and Contact Factoring. Contact operates in insurance through Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life Insurance. Contact also offers an array of corporate financing services including securitization, structured debt and debt investment management. Contact Financial Holding SAE is authorized and regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).