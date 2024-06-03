Following the launch of its Riyadh office last year, international law firm CMS has strengthened its presence in the region with the appointment of corporate partner Rizwan Osman as Head of Corporate in Saudi Arabia. Rizwan joins the firm from an international law firm in Riyadh and will be based in Riyadh.

Rizwan is a Solicitor qualified in England & Wales and is also a member of the Saudi Bar Association. With over 18 years of experience, nine of which have been in Saudi Arabia, Rizwan has significant experience in advising on complex cross-border transactions across a broad range of sectors, including the advertising and media, education, healthcare, oil and gas, mining, trade, transport and logistic sectors. Rizwan specialises in all aspects of corporate, commercial and competition law matters including incorporating legal entities, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, commercial agency, distribution and franchising, commercial contracts as well as corporate restructurings and liquidations.

Adrian Bell, CMS partner and Joint Managing Director for the Middle East and Asia said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rizwan to the firm. Deepening our offering in Saudi Arabia is an integral part of our Middle East strategy and Rizwan brings significant experience in corporate transactions and structuring. As Saudi’s Vision 2030 gathers momentum, we are well positioned to navigate the evolving landscape and support our clients as they invest in and expand their operations in the country. Rizwan's experience and deep local knowledge adds significant weight to our offering, ensuring that we can effectively meet the needs of clients in the region.”

Rizwan Osman comments: “It is an exciting time to join CMS as it expands its platform in Saudi Arabia. With its strong sector focus, particularly in key areas such as energy and infrastructure, real estate, life sciences and financial services, CMS is well placed to serve the needs of clients in the region and take on new opportunities aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. Joining a firm with proven expertise in these sectors and a strong international reputation will greatly benefit my practice and clients.”

CMS opened its Riyadh office in October 2023 following the granting of its Foreign Law Firm Licence by the Saudi Ministry of Justice, and appointed leading disputes partner Mohammed Aldowish as the Managing Partner of CMS in Riyadh. The Riyadh team is focused on building strong relationships with corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and government entities, reflecting its deep understanding of Saudi Arabian law and regional dynamics. Rizwan’s appointment swiftly follows the arrival of energy and infrastructure partner Keith Bullen (in May) and disputes partner James Abbott (in January). Both partners boast extensive experience in Saudi Arabia.

CMS can work for you from over 70 cities around the world: Aberdeen, Abu Dhabi, Algiers, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Barcelona, Beijing, Belgrade, Bergen, Berlin, Bogotá, Bratislava, Bristol, Brussels, Bucharest, Budapest, Casablanca, Cologne, Cúcuta, Dubai, Dublin, Duesseldorf, Edinburgh, Frankfurt, Funchal, Geneva, Glasgow, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Johannesburg, Kyiv, Leipzig, Lima, Lisbon, Liverpool, Ljubljana, London, Luanda, Luxembourg, Lyon, Madrid, Manchester, Mexico City, Milan, Mombasa, Monaco, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, Oslo, Paris, Podgorica, Poznan, Prague, Reading, Rio de Janeiro, Riyadh, Rome, Santiago de Chile, Sarajevo, Shanghai, Sheffield, Singapore, Skopje, Sofia, Stavanger, Strasbourg, Stuttgart, Tel Aviv, Tirana, Vienna, Warsaw, Zagreb and Zurich.

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP is a member of CMS Legal Services EEIG (CMS EEIG), a European Economic Interest Grouping that coordinates an organisation of independent law firms. CMS EEIG provides no client services. Such services are solely provided by CMS EEIG's member firms in their respective jurisdictions. CMS EEIG and each of its member firms are separate and legally distinct entities, and no such entity has any authority to bind any other. CMS EEIG and each member firm are liable only for their own acts or omissions and not those of each other. The brand name "CMS" and the term "firm" are used to refer to some or all of the member firms or their offices. Further information can be found at cms.law

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP is a limited liability partnership registered in England and Wales with registration number OC310335. It is a body corporate which uses the word "partner" to refer to a member, or an employee or consultant with equivalent standing and qualifications. It is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority of England and Wales with SRA number 423370 and by the Law Society of Scotland with registered number 47313. A list of members and their professional qualifications is open to inspection at the registered office, Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London EC4N 6AF. Members are either solicitors, registered foreign lawyers, patent attorneys or otherwise legally qualified. VAT registration number: 974 899 925. Further information about the firm can be found at cms.law

The contents of this e-mail (including any attachments) are confidential and may be legally privileged. If you are not the intended recipient of this e-mail, any disclosure, copying, distribution or use of its contents is strictly prohibited, and you should please notify the sender immediately and then delete it (including any attachments) from your system. Notice: the firm does not accept service by e-mail of court proceedings, other processes or formal notices of any kind without specific prior written agreement.

Information on how we use personal data and about how data subject rights can be exercised is available on our website here. As a controller of personal data, we take great care over how we collect, use and protect that information. If you have any queries in relation to our processing of personal data you can contact us at privacy@cms-cmno.com