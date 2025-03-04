Dubai, UAE – The MENA Fintech Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Clyde Rosanowski as Co-Chair of its SHIFT - Payments Committee, joining Akshay Chopra, President at Gennius XYZ and Co-Founder 237 Ventures, in leading the committee’s mission to redefine the future of payments in the region. This transition marks a significant milestone as Clyde steps into the role previously held by Imane Adel, who played a pivotal role in shaping the committee’s strategic direction.

With an extensive background in digital payments, fintech, and regulatory frameworks, Clyde brings invaluable expertise to further strengthen the committee’s commitment to advancing innovation, security, and efficiency in the financial services sector.

Clyde Rosanowski has a distinguished career in the financial industry, having held leadership positions at Mastercard, Visa, and Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Currently, he serves as Senior Vice President – Head of Corporate Solutions for EEMEA at Mastercard, leading business development, product innovation, B2B Acceptance, and Partnerships across an 82-country region. His deep knowledge of payment infrastructure, cross-border transactions, and regulatory compliance will be instrumental in guiding the SHIFT - Payments Committee’s initiatives.

Welcoming Clyde to the committee, Nameer Khan, Chairman of the MENA Fintech Association, stated:

“We are thrilled to welcome Clyde Rosanowski as the new Co-Chair of the SHIFT - Payments Committee. His deep expertise in digital payments and regulatory landscapes will play a critical role in furthering our mission of fintech innovation and financial inclusivity across the MENA region. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Imane Adel for her outstanding contributions and leadership in shaping the committee’s journey thus far. With Clyde and Akshay Chopra at the helm, we are poised to drive the next wave of transformation in the payments sector.”

Commenting on his appointment, Clyde Rosanowski added:

“I am honored to step into this role as Co-Chair of the SHIFT - Payments Committee alongside Akshay Chopra, building on the strong foundations laid by Imane Adel. As the MENA region undergoes an unprecedented digital transformation, I look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to champion secure, seamless, and inclusive payment solutions that address today’s challenges while unlocking the opportunities of tomorrow. Together, we can shape a payments landscape that drives innovation, enhances trust, and fosters financial inclusivity across the region and beyond.”

About MENA Fintech Association:

The MENA FINTECH ASSOCIATION (MFTA) is an inclusive, not-for-profit association that fosters an open dialogue for the MENA Fintech community, shaping the future of financial services in the region. We have a growing community of Fintech startups and SMEs, financial institutions, technology companies, academia, investors, accelerators, as well as regulators and policymakers. Plus, cross-border knowledge exchange platforms and collaborations create a conducive Fintech ecosystem.