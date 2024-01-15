Dubai, UAE: Leading real estate advisory Chestertons MENA has appointed Rachel Soriano as Director of Training and Development as part of its continued Middle East expansion.

Based in Dubai since 2005, Rachel has more than 16 years’ experience in training and development, including four years in the real estate sector. She previously held senior roles with Emirates and Betterhomes Group.

At Chestertons MENA, she is creating, developing and overseeing comprehensive, tailored programmes that align with the company’s strategic goals, focusing on the digital transformation of training courses to incorporate artificial intelligence and virtual reality which, in turn, will create more immersive, interactive learning experiences.

Nick Witty, Chief Executive Officer, Chestertons MENA, said: “Our talented team is our most valuable asset, and ongoing training and learning is fundamental to our colleagues’ continued development, retention and happiness. With almost 20 years’ experience in Dubai and a deep understanding of the regional market and cultural dynamics, Rachel has unrivalled expertise and a proven track record in her field. I am proud to welcome her on board as we enter a new chapter of growth in the Chestertons MENA success story.”

Rachel Soriano added: “I am delighted to join the team at Chestertons to bring an holistic approach to innovative, proactive training and development. Modern, impactful training is essential in the region’s fast-paced real estate sector, and we will incorporate virtual environments and e-learning platforms to provide flexible and accessible learning options that adapt to changing workforce dynamics, including remote working trends. Vitally, our training programmes are also being enhanced to further recognise the cultural differences and language dynamics across our diverse customer and employee base.”

Chestertons MENA, which has successfully operated in the region for 15 years, has over 120 team members in the UAE and KSA. The company recently doubled its Dubai footprint with the opening of new offices in Dubai, and will open new premises in Riyadh in Q1 this year.

Chestertons MENA offers the full range of real estate advisory services, including commercial and residential sales and leasing; building consultancy and project management; property management; short term leasing/holiday homes consulting and research and valuation services, with a dedicated, expert team for each function.

