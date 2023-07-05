Chaucer, the global specialty (re)insurance group, has announced the appointment of Nadine Sidawi as new Class Underwriter in its political violence team in Dubai.

Nadine joins Chaucer following 12 years at Liberty Specialty Markets. The firm, part of U.S. based Liberty Mutual Group, provides commercial insurance and reinsurance solutions across Europe and the Middle East. In her tenure at Liberty, most recently as Senior Underwriter, Nadine specialised in underwriting war and terrorism risk for transportation operators, protecting them against unforeseen damages resulting from sabotage and insurrection.

Chaucer’s Dubai office, which was established in 2017, has seen its book size grow 40% year on year. The office provides bespoke risk solutions and service expertise to clients in the Middle East and North Africa, across six (re)insurance lines: Political Violence, Political Risk and Credit, Casualty, Property, Energy and Marine.

Fawzi Omari, Senior Executive Director of Chaucer’s Dubai office, says: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Nadine to Chaucer. She is a very talented underwriter with an excellent reputation in the MENA region for being innovative and forward thinking. I am sure her unique skill set and experience across multiple markets will be an outstanding addition to our offerings for brokers and clients throughout the region”.”

Nadine says, “I’m incredibly proud to be joining the Chaucer team in Dubai and look forward to contributing towards further growth of its book in the MENA region.”

