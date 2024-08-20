Dubai – Cavendish Maxwell, a leading independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants operating across the Middle East, announces the appointment of Nick Witty as Group Chief Executive Officer.

With over three decades of international real estate experience, Nick holds an impressive track record in strategic leadership, business development, and client service excellence. His vast real estate experience includes a background in property management, valuation and consulting, having held key leadership roles in prominent organisations across the MENA region and UK, including Cushman Wakefield, Deloitte, and, most recently, Chestertons MENA.

Nick’s appointment marks a significant milestone for Cavendish Maxwell as the group continues to expand its footprint and enhance its service offerings across the Middle East.

Jay Grant, Founder of Cavendish Maxwell, said: “I’m very pleased to welcome Nick to Cavendish Maxwell. His experience and leadership make him the ideal person to lead the group into our next phase of growth. Nick shares my ambition and vision for the business as a leading real estate consultancy across the Middle East. His ideas for the company align with our strategic objectives, and I am confident that under his guidance, Cavendish Maxwell will continue to thrive and further build upon its success.”

Nick Witty commented: “I am honoured to join Cavendish Maxwell as Group CEO and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. The group has a strong reputation for excellence and innovation in the real estate industry, and I am eager to work with the talented team here to build on this solid foundation. Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients and drive the company's growth and success in the region.”

Henry Bacha, who has served as both Group CCO and, most recently, Group Interim CEO for Cavendish Maxwell, will take on a new role as CEO of Property Monitor, which was acquired by the group in 2022 and is the UAE’s leading real estate technology and market intelligence provider.

Jay Grant commented: “Henry’s contribution and commitment to the Cavendish Maxwell group has been outstanding, and I am delighted that he will now lead Property Monitor’s continued record growth and market-leading position.”

About Cavendish Maxwell

Cavendish Maxwell is a leading independent firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants in the Middle East, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Kuwait City and Muscat. The company is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and offers a full range of property-related services, including valuation, strategic advisory, research, project and building consultancy and investment and commercial agency expertise. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering exceptional service, Cavendish Maxwell has established itself as a trusted advisor in the regional real estate market.

