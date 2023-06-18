Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Zane has worked for almost 40 years in the construction industry and brings a wealth of knowledge from his experience working on some of the most prestigious and challenging projects in the region, spanning all construction sectors.

Commenting on the appointment Nathan Hones, Partner and COO said: “We are delighted to have Zane on board. With his solid career in the industry and his profile in the region, we know he will successfully build and develop our Cost Consultancy business. His appointment supports our strategic objective and requests from clients to expand our scope of services to complement those we already offer.

Zane’s 18 years of experience in the GCC, is backed by his professional expertise. Zane is a member of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the Chartered Institute of Builders and is also an accredited RICS expert witness and mediator.

Zane added: “I am thrilled to be part of the Carter Hones team and support the company growth, with the introduction of Cost Consultancy. We’ve made a strong start and have already secured some major projects including new build hospitality and high rise, fit out, major infrastructure and master plans, working with well-known developers and Lead Consultants. Our team has doubled in size to accommodate this work and we expect this trend to continue, working across the UAE and our rapidly increasing commitments in KSA.”

Carter Hones Associates is a multi-faceted project consultancy established in the UAE in 2010. The firm provides project strategy and project management solutions from concept to completion and has recently added cost and commercial management services, in addition to quantity surveying to its scope of services to clients across the region.