Riyadh: CARMA, the leading global media intelligence company has appointed Amjad Fakhouri as the Commercial Country Director of KSA as it looks to expand its presence in the Kingdom.

In his new role, Fakhouri will lead a team of diverse talents based in Saudi Arabia and continue to cement the leading intelligence provider as the key player in this market.

A seasoned professional with over 22 years of experience in business management, Fakhouri joins CARMA from his previous role as Business Director at ITP Media Group in KSA. With extensive expertise in media, public relations, media sales and business strategy, along with a proven track record of successfully expanding businesses, this is a key appointment for the business.

CARMA's newly established office in Saudi Arabia's capital city, Riyadh, further solidifies its presence in the region. The new office space is strategically positioned to streamline operations, extend their reach and enhance the quality of services and products offered to the local clientele.

Commenting on his new role, Amjad Fakhouri said, “As the Kingdom has evolved, so has communications. We have witnessed a significant shift in our clients' approach to media intelligence, with a strong preference for genuine reputation analysis over traditional AVE measurement.”

Fakhouri continued, “CARMA is already regarded as a trusted partner for media intelligence, strategic communications, integrated research and business management by numerous international, regional and local clients. In light of this reputation, it is imperative that we actively guide our clients towards our comprehensive services, which surpass those of our competitors in the region. Our expansion plans in the Kingdom include reaching several cities by 2024, supported by a dedicated team committed to serving our clients.”

Mazen Nahawi, Global CEO of CARMA, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, saying, “Amjad Fakhouri's wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise in leadership makes him a natural fit to lead our efforts in Saudi Arabia and deliver value to the market. This strategic move aligns perfectly with our vision to provide high-level media intelligence services and to continue our growth in the Saudi market.”

For more information about CARMA Saudi Arabia, its expert team and their work, visit www.carma.com.

To schedule an interview with key CARMA stakeholders, or for further information please contact

Khyati Megchiani at Brazen MENA

E: CARMA@brazenmena.com

About CARMA

CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 brands and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrupted media landscape, operate strategically and demonstrate success with industry-leading Media Monitoring and communications evaluation programs. CARMA blends expert technologies, powering real-time data insights, with a global team of experienced PR measurement consultants. Led by Co-Managing Partners – former FIBEP Chair Mazen Nahawi and former AMEC Chair Richard Bagnall – and with 650+ staff across five continents, CARMA’s unparalleled experience, expertise and client service makes it the first-choice media intelligence provider for any organisation looking to understand the media and refine and prove the value of their public relations.