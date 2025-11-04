Dubai, United Arab Emirates: WIRED announced today the appointment of Carla Sertin as Head of Editorial Content for WIRED Middle East, effective November 10th, 2025, marking a new chapter in the brand’s strategic direction under Condé Nast’s owned and operated portfolio in the region. Based in Dubai, Sertin will lead the brand’s editorial direction driving its mission to tell the region’s most important stories at the intersection of technology, science and culture.

Commenting on Carla’s appointment, Katie Drummond, Global Director of WIRED said: “Carla’s appointment marks a pivotal new chapter for WIRED Middle East. With her deep understanding of the region and bold editorial vision, she will lead the team in showcasing the Middle East’s remarkable technological innovation.”

Thomas Khoury, Managing Director of Condé Nast Middle East, added: “Bringing WIRED Middle East under Condé Nast’s owned and operated portfolio reflects our investment in the region’s fast-evolving media and innovation landscape. With Carla’s Editorial leadership, we are building a future-facing platform that amplifies the region’s influence in the global innovation economy and positions the title as the definitive voice on technology and transformation in the Middle East.”

About Carla Sertin, Head of Editorial Content, WIRED Middle East

A Lebanese journalist and editor with nearly a decade of experience in the MENA region, Sertin brings a wealth of editorial expertise and a deep understanding of the region’s innovation landscape. She began her career at Forbes Middle East as a reporter and video producer, where she covered the region’s most promising startups. She later became the Editor of Oil & Gas Middle East, where she explored the sector’s digital transformation, sustainability shifts, and the geopolitical dynamics shaping global energy. Most recently, Carla served as Senior Editor of WIRED Middle East when the title operated under a licensing agreement.

About her appointment Carla Sertin, Head of Editorial Content, WIRED Middle East said: “I am excited to be part of this next chapter for WIRED Middle East. The Middle East is building a legacy of transformation and innovation on a massive scale and it is a crucial piece of the global digital revolution. We have an incredible opportunity to bring the region’s visionary stories to a global stage.”

As the Middle East establishes itself as a global hub for innovation and future-facing industries, WIRED Middle East under Carla Sertin’s editorial leadership will serve as Condé Nast’s digital-first platform for exploring how technology and science are reshaping the region and the world. Launching in Q1 2026, the WIRED Middle East website will mark the beginning of this new chapter, followed by the first biannual print issue shortly after.