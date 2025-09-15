Stefan Richmann becomes new Head of Treasury

Ritu Chandy to lead Sales Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa

Munich. The BMW Group today announced senior management changes in its Sales and Finance Divisions: Jean-Philippe Parain, who currently serves as Head of the Sales Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa for the BMW Group, will assume responsibility for the MINI brand as of 1 October 2025.

Parain brings a wealth of international experience to the role and will be tasked with building on MINI's current momentum. Jean-Philippe Parain joined the company in 1997 at BMW France in the marketing department. Jean-Philippe Parain has held several senior management roles including President and CEO BMW Group Belux, Head of MINI Europe and Head of Sales Region Europe. Under his leadership, the Sales Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa saw particularly strong growth and reached segment leadership for the premium brands BMW and MINI.

”We are convinced that Jean-Philippe Parain, with his leadership experience and sales expertise, will help MINI build on the strong foundation of the new model family and realise the brand's great potential in coming years,” said Jochen Goller, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Customer, Brands and Sales.

Stefan Richmann, currently Head of the MINI brand, will take on the role of Head of Treasury and Investor Relations for the BMW Group, effective

1 October 2025. Under Stefan Richmann's leadership, MINI has seen a strong sales increase by about 25% per August 2025 compared to the previous year, with the new MINI model lineup resonating strongly with customers around the world. Especially the all-electric MINI models saw significant growth during the year.

"Stefan Richmann has done an outstanding job in steering the MINI brand into the future and positioning it for continued growth and success," said Jochen Goller.

As Head of BMW Group Treasury, Stefan Richmann will be responsible for the financing activities of the BMW Group, including liquidity management, pension investment and financial risk management. Additionally, BMW Group Investor Relations, as part of his responsibility, serve as the interface to the capital market.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming Stefan Richmann in his new position as Head of Treasury. Stefan’s financial expertise and strategic vision make him the ideal candidate to bring the BMW Group Treasury and Investor Relations to the next level", said Walter Mertl, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, responsible for Finance.

Stefan Richmann began his career at the BMW Group in 1997. Since then, he has held numerous managerial positions within the company. From 2008, Stefan Richmann was responsible for BMW Spain finances as CFO. He returned to Munich at the end of 2010, where he fulfilled several further management roles in the Finance and Controlling division and Product Management at BMW Group headquarters. From 2017, Stefan Richmann served as CFO of BMW North-America and later as Head of BMW Financial Services America. In April 2022, he took over as head of the Corporate Strategy division, and in 2024 as head of the MINI brand.

Ritu Chandy, currently Head of BMW Group Treasury, will succeed Jean-Philippe Parain as Head of the BMW Group Sales Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa on 1 October 2025.

Ritu Chandy began her career with the BMW Group in 2001 at BMW Australia and has held senior management roles across BMW Group’s global footprint including CFO for BMW Group Financial Services of North America and CEO of the BMW Group Financial Services Asia-Pacific Region before relocating to Munich in April 2022 for her current position. In this role, Ritu Chandy has driven change in capital market interaction and earned widespread respect with financial market stakeholders for her transparency, strategic approach and unwavering dedication.

“We are confident that Ritu Chandy, with her drive and strength in successfully managing heterogeneous markets, will continue to build on the strong sales performance in the region. I would like to thank Ritu, who has worked tirelessly to strengthen the BMW Group's reputation in the financial market and, together with her teams, has driven forward process improvements in Group Treasury," said Walter Mertl.

Her appointment as Head of the Sales Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa for the BMW Group comes into effect as of 1 October 2025. Based on her previous roles, Ritu Chandy has comprehensive knowledge and experience with the region that will enable her to drive sales across this portfolio spanning numerous markets and cultures.

"Ritu Chandy’s appointment brings a leader with a unique blend of financial acumen and deep regional expertise to a key pillar of our global footprint," said Jochen Goller.

The Board of Management wishes all three senior managers much success in their new roles.

The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial services. The BMW Group production network comprises over 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2024, the BMW Group sold over 2.45 million passenger vehicles and more than 210,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2024 was € 11.0 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.4 billion. As of 31 December 2024, the BMW Group had a workforce of 159,104 employees.

The economic success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. Sustainability is a key element of the BMW Group’s corporate strategy and covers all products from the supply chain and production to the end of their useful life.

www.bmwgroup.com

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bmw-group/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/bmwgroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwgroup

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bmwgroup

X: https://www.x.com/bmwgroup

Media website: http://www.press.bmwgroup.com/middle-east

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rami Joudi

Head of Corporate Communications, BMW Group Middle East

Email: rami.joudi@bmwgroup.com

Kathleen Burbridge

Senior Account Director, Gambit Communications

Email: kathleen@gambit.ae