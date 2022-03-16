Dubai, UAE. Blatform, the world’s first Business as a Service (BaaS) platform powered by blockchain technologies and cryptocurrency, announces that Selina Bieber has been appointed to its Advisory Board as an independent advisor. The appointment takes effect from March 1st, 2022.

Selina is the General Manager for GoDaddy in the MENA region, where she drives regional growth through key marketing and business investments, in parallel to defining and enhancing the regional GoDaddy offering to meet local customer needs. Having launched several markets for GoDaddy, Selina will bring critical go-to-market experience to the Blatform business to support initial platform launches and broader international growth. Prior to joining GoDaddy, Selina worked on the agency side leading key tech brands such as Meta (formerly Facebook) and Verisign Inc, together with global credit insurer Euler Hermes (an Allianz Company) where she ran their marketing-communications activities, and ran marketing at an ENR-listed infrastructure, commercial real estate and tourism investor.

Ertan Turhan, CMO of Blatform said: I am delighted that Selina is joining the Blatform Advisory Board. Selina brings a wealth of experience in the tech, marketing and business space that will support Blatform on its growth journey as the world’s first BaaS platform. When it comes to ownership of Crypto, we see Turkey and the UAE as two key markets for transactions with 18.6% and 11% ownership of cryptocurrency respectively. Selina has vast experience experience across the entire EMEA region, but her knowledge of these two markets in-particular will be invaluable to help refine our strategy in these key business landscapes.

