Newly created role reflects BlackRock’s commitment to clients in the Middle East

Dubai: BlackRock today announced the appointment of Mohammad Al Fahim as Managing Director and Head of the UAE to lead Client Business in the UAE, Oman and Bahrain.

The dynamic growth in the Middle East market continues to drive high demand for portfolio management and technology solutions. Mr. Al Fahim will lead all aspects of BlackRock’s client business to help deliver a diversified platform of investment solutions, including the firm’s growing private markets capabilities.

Originally from Dubai, Mr. Al Fahim has previously held leadership roles in the region including establishing and leading Goldman Sachs Abu Dhabi’s ADGM branch and heading the UAE business for Goldman Sachs Asset Management. He previously spent six years working at the Mubadala Investment Company.

Speaking about the appointment, Yazeed Almubarak, Managing Director, Head of Middle East Client Business, said: ‘I am delighted to welcome Mohammad as BlackRock’s Head of UAE and an important senior leader in the Middle East business. This appointment is a further testament to our commitment to growing our UAE operations and our broader regional platform. Mohammad’s extensive experience and private markets knowledge will further enable the firm to deliver the breadth of our platform to our UAE, Oman and Bahrain clients.’

On joining BlackRock, Mr. Al Fahim said: ‘As the largest multi-asset manager in the Middle East, BlackRock’s breadth of mandates, diverse client base and ambitions in the region were instantly appealing. With senior, long-standing relationships going back nearly 30 years, clients look to BlackRock to innovate and partner with them to deliver their investment objectives. I’m delighted to be a part of that and to help continue this dedication and performance in the region.’