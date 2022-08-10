Roberto Prioreschi assumes role of SEMEA Managing Partner, with responsibility for the firm’s business in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Turkey, and the Middle East.

Bain & Company announces the opening of two new offices in Lisbon, Portugal and Athens, Greece.

With this further expansion, Prioreschi is at the helm of an area with offices in 10 cities and over 1,900 people.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bain & Company, the leading global management consulting firm, today announces the appointment of Roberto Prioreschi, as managing partner for its Southern Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East (SEMEA) region.

Prioreschi, whose appointment as SEMEA managing partner is effective from July 1, takes over the role as Bain & Company continues a strong expansion across the region, extending its European footprint with new offices opening in both Lisbon and Athens.

“The appointment of Prioreschi is a strategic decision at a time he can bring his wealth of experience to a set of high-growth markets for the firm, including the Middle East. His expertise and leadership will enable us to foster the distinctiveness of each geography while enabling them to team up across the markets to bring new solutions to our clients. I am confident that Roberto will add significant value to our SEMEA region and to the Middle East in his new role,” said Tom De Waele, Managing Partner at Bain & Company Middle East.

Bain’s strong regional growth and the office openings in the Portuguese and Greek capitals will see Prioreschi, who succeeds Dale Cottrell, now lead offices in 10 cities with more than 1,900 people across operations in the SEMEA area. These encompass Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Poland, Turkey and the Middle East making this one of the most diverse regions for the firm worldwide.

“Our SEMEA area is experiencing a phase of transition and great dynamism. In recent years, Roberto has shown extraordinary leadership and achieved outstanding results across our customer portfolio, as well as in managing the integration of Bain Italia into our global system with great effectiveness. Roberto is a truly strategic leader who exemplifies the ‘best of Bain’ and this is reflected in his appointment to this pivotal and strategic position for our firm,” Domenico Azzarello, Regional Managing Partner EMEA for Bain & Company, commented.

In a 27-year career with Bain, Prioreschi, has gained deep expertise in a range of the firm’s practices, specializing, in particular, in Energy & Natural Resources and Advanced Manufacturing Services. A former Managing Partner of the Italian office since 2018, Prioreschi oversaw all operations and the training and development of their professional teams. Under his leadership, Bain Italia experienced rapid growth, consolidating its market leadership in Italy. Prioreschi’s tenure also saw him deliver large performance gains for the firm’s Turkish office.

“I’m proud to be able to continue this path and with new responsibilities,” Prioreschi said. “In a phase in which globalization is being questioned, the consolidation of our new SEMEA geographical area has the aim of creating powerful synergies, drawing on the cultural and business distinctiveness and diversity of its different markets, and amplifying the support we can offer to our clients and customers in redefining new standards in meeting the challenges they face.”

Prioreschi is succeeded as Managing Partner in Italy by Pierluigi Serlenga. Serlenga has been with Bain since 2001, gaining roles of increasing responsibility and becoming leader of Bain & Company’s Global Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Sector, as well as leading the firm’s Advanced Manufacturing & Services, and Performance Improvement practices in Italy.