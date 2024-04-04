AXIAN Telecom, one of the leading pan-African telecom groups, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Vivek Badrinath to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Independent Director (NED).

Before his new appointment, Mr. Badrinath spent three years at Vantage Towers AG where he was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board. He led the establishment of the towers company in 2020, facilitated its IPO in 2021, and eventually its sale to Private Equity in 2023. Under his leadership, Vantage Towers effectively managed 88,000 telecom towers across eight European countries.

Mr. Badrinath has held extensive leadership roles within the telecommunications sector. In 2016, he assumed the position of CEO of Africa Middle East Asia Pacific at Vodafone, joining their Executive Committee. In this capacity, he provided oversight to Vodafone's operations across various regions including the Vodacom Group, India, Australia, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, and New Zealand. Additionally, he served as the Interim CEO of Vodafone Business during his tenure. Prior to his time at Vodafone, Mr. Badrinath held key positions at Orange, starting in 2004 as the CTO of Orange Mobile before advancing to the Group CTO. His journey at Orange culminated in his appointment as CEO of Orange Business Services and subsequently as Deputy CEO of Orange Group, where he spearheaded initiatives in Innovation, Marketing, and Technology.

He also served as the Deputy Chief Executive at the renowned international hospitality group Accor Hotels where he was responsible for overseeing marketing strategies, digital solutions, distribution channels, and information systems.

Hassanein Hiridjee, Chairman of the Board commented: “We are delighted to welcome Vivek Badrinath to the AXIAN Telecom Board. Badrinath’s leadership in managing telecom infrastructure and driving strategic growth aligns perfectly with AXIAN Telecom's vision of responsible expansion across Africa. With his wealth of knowledge and commitment to excellence, we are confident that he will make significant contributions to our mission of enhancing connectivity and improving the lives of communities throughout the continent. On behalf of the Board, I extend our warmest welcome to Badrinath."

"I'm thrilled and deeply honored to become a part of AXIAN Telecom. Drawing from my experience and expertise in the telecommunications sector, I am looking forward to playing a pivotal role in driving AXIAN Telecom to new heights in Africa. I firmly believe that together, we can make a substantial and noteworthy impact across the continent,” said Mr. Badrinath about his appointment.

Mr Badrinath also previously served on many boards as a Non-Executive Director including Nokia, GSMA, Atos and Accor Group.

He is a recipient of the French Legion of Honor and the National Order of Merit.

ABOUT AXIAN TELECOM

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services. AXIAN Telecom is Africa’s 6th largest mobile operator serving around 38 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015.

We systematically ensure that our businesses have a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

