AXIAN Telecom, a leading pan-African telecom group, is excited to announce the appointment of Hassan Jaber as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 19, 2024. Hassan will succeed Stéphane Oudin, who will transition to the role of Advisor to the Chairman and Board Member of AXIAN Telecom’s Operating Companies. Stéphane will continue to support AXIAN remarkable growth and enhance the governance of both the Group and its operational entities.

With 29 years of experience in the telecom and digital sectors, Hassan will lead the telecom operations group of companies, steering strategic direction, fostering a culture of excellence, and creating value for customers and stakeholders.

He will work closely with AXIAN Telecom’s talented teams across different markets to ensure they continue to deliver a strong performance and achieve the Group’s objectives.

Stéphane Oudin, CEO of AXIAN Telecom commented: “With a proven track record of driving innovation, fostering growth, and achieving operational excellence, I am fully confident that Hassan is exceptionally equipped to lead Axian Telecom into its next transformative phase. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the AXIAN Telecom teams for an incredible 7 years and for unwaveringly supporting my vision for the business. Our successes were only possible with your dedication and support. I eagerly look forward to continuing to support the growth of AXIAN Telecom in my new role.”

Commenting on his new role as CEO of AXIAN Telecom, Hassan Jaber said: “I am excited for this new chapter and eager to leverage my extensive knowledge and experience to elevate AXIAN Telecom to new heights. I commend Stéphane for his exceptional work in building a successful business over the years. I look forward to furthering this trajectory and forging a strong working relationship with the entire AXIAN Telecom team.”

Before joining AXIAN Telecom, Hassan held several executive leadership positions within the MTN Group’s geographic footprint, focusing on Africa and the Middle East. He served as CEO in Guinea, Sudan, and Afghanistan, and most recently, as the COO of MTN Nigeria.

Hassan holds a BS degree in Business Computer from Saint Joseph University in Beirut and an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration (EMBA) from HEC Business School in Paris. He is also an alumnus of the International Executive Program at INSEAD, Paris.

Hassanein Hiridjee, Chairman of the AXIAN Telecom Board commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Hassan to AXIAN Telecom. I am confident that under his leadership, the AXIAN Telecom Group will achieve new milestones, continue to spearhead digital and financial inclusion in Africa, and adeptly navigate evolving market demands and technological advancements.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to Stéphane Oudin, whose tenure as CEO was instrumental to the transformation, digitalization, and growth of AXIAN Telecom. His leadership inspired trust and credibility among external stakeholders. He built a skilled team that achieved exceptional results and laid the groundwork for our 2025 vision, making significant contributions throughout the journey. A big thank you to Stéphane and a warm welcome to Hassan.”

-Ends-

ABOUT AXIAN TELECOM

AXIAN Telecom is a pan-African telecommunications service provider operating in nine markets through its subsidiaries and affiliates in Tanzania, Madagascar, Togo, Uganda, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Réunion, Mayotte, and the Comoros. It operates across three key business segments, providing mobile and fixed networks as well as digital infrastructure and mobile financial services. AXIAN Telecom is Africa’s 6th largest mobile operator serving around 40 million customers and is a market disruptor, having expanded through active acquisitions and heavy network investments since 2015.

We systematically ensure that our businesses have a sustainable and positive impact on the daily lives of millions of people.

Find more about AXIAN Telecom: www.axian-telecom.com