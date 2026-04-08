Cairo: AXA Egypt has announced the appointment of Walid Samy as Managing Director of AXA Life Insurance Egypt, following approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA). This appointment underscores the Group’s commitment to developing internal leadership and supporting its vision for sustainable growth in the Egyptian market.

Walid Samy brings over 20 years of experience in the insurance sector, with a particular focus on individual products. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in business development, leading teams, and achieving sustainable growth, reflecting a leadership approach centered on empowering teams and delivering balanced, long-term performance.

Since joining AXA, Samy has held several senior leadership roles, including Managing Director of AXA Services and Retail CEO, where he oversaw retail product operations, underwriting, marketing, and distribution. He contributed to driving growth across multiple channels and played a key role in shaping and implementing strategic directions.

Prior to joining AXA, Samy held several leadership positions, including General Manager in the insurance sector and Regional Retail Products Director in savings and pensions, alongside extensive experience in bancassurance.

Commenting on the appointment, Minoush Abdelmeguid, CEO of AXA in Egypt, said:

"Walid Samy’s appointment reflects our commitment to developing leaders who can drive growth under the ONE AXA vision in Egypt. As we move toward a more integrated model, we are unifying our capabilities to deliver comprehensive insurance and healthcare solutions that put customer needs at the center. Walid’s experience in developing distribution channels and building high-performing teams will be key to advancing our strategic priorities and expanding access to our services."

Walid Samy, Managing Director of AXA Life Insurance Egypt, added:

"I am proud to take on this role at a pivotal moment for AXA Life Insurance Egypt. We will build on our achievements and accelerate growth by developing more flexible insurance solutions, expanding digital capabilities, and enhancing access for Egyptians. Our focus is on delivering an integrated customer experience that leverages technology and insights to provide real value and support continued growth in the market."

Samy brings a strong academic background, holding a Master’s degree in Marketing from Maastricht School of Management, in addition to a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, majoring in Accounting, from Ain Shams University.

AXA Egypt continues to strengthen its position in the market by offering integrated solutions across insurance, protection, and healthcare, reinforcing its commitment to delivering sustainable impact for its customers and the wider community.

About AXA Egypt:

AXA Egypt has been operating in Egypt since 2015, offering Egyptians a comprehensive range of insurance lines and products: general insurance, life insurance, protection and investment, health insurance plans, and microinsurance. With a team of over 900 employees, AXA now serves more than 2 million clients and maintains its role as an active and responsible insurance company in the community by providing solidarity and protection for all members of society.