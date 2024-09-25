Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Avaya, a global leader in Enterprise CX, today announced that it has appointed Fadi Moubarak as Vice President for Sales and Channels in the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.

Based in Dubai, Moubarak is a 34-year IT industry veteran, and has been with Avaya for over 10 years, having previously led the company’s channel business in the EMEA and APAC regions. During that time, he successfully evolved Avaya’s channel programs and cultivated relationships so that Avaya partners could better serve customers’ experience transformation requirements while protecting their own business growth.

With extensive knowledge of the region he now leads, and as part of Avaya’s reimagined go-to-market strategy, Moubarak will work with local customers and partners to help them drive business growth through delivering outstanding customer and employee experiences.

“Many of our largest and most advanced global customers are based in this region, and it’s been a pleasure to work with them over the past 10 years. I’m looking forward to taking these relationships to the next level, finding creative solutions to drive transformative customer and employee experiences without the disruption of large-scale technology replacements,” said Moubarak.

“Fadi has earned the respect of the Avaya team, our partners and our customers, making him the natural leader for the newly formed Middle East, Africa & Central Asia area. Fadi is well-placed to take the lead on our regional transformational initiatives, as well as the opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to seeing him thrive in this new position,” said Cameron Thomson, Group Vice President – EMEA Theatre, Avaya.

Over the past two years, Avaya successfully completed a recapitalisation and a strategic reset of its customer value proposition and brand promise. More recently, the company embarked on an extensive transformation and has been focused on the revitalisation of its culture, bolstered by a new executive leadership team, and upgrades in talent throughout the company.

Avaya has continued innovating its cloud communications and services portfolio, including Avaya Experience Platform, is working to deliver on its product roadmaps, and set a path forward for Avaya as a leader in Enterprise CX.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Organizations trust Avaya to provide innovative solutions for some of their most important ​ambitions and ​challenges,​ ​giving them the freedom to engage their customers and employees in ways that deliver the greatest business benefits. Avaya contact center and communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and unforgettable customer experiences that drive business momentum. With the freedom to choose their journey, there’s no limit to the experiences Avaya customers can create. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.