Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), one of the leading universities in the UAE, has appointed Dr. David A. Schmidt as its new President.

Dr. Schmidt brings to AURAK 33 years of broad-based experience as an executive academic leader and faculty member, spanning a wide range of institutions – public, private, and international, including the University of Wisconsin System.

Prior to joining AURAK, Dr. Schmidt served as the President of the American University in Dubai (AUD), where he led the university through the COVID pandemic, successfully directed the university’s SACSCOC re-accreditation, and initiated new enrolment strategies that resulted in enrolment growth.

“It is an exciting and challenging time to join AURAK when the higher education landscape is going through a disruptive phase,” said Dr. David A. Schmidt. “I will strive to leverage my expertise in administrative leadership to provide the right direction to a young university that has accomplished so much in such a short time. I feel there is a need to adopt an engaged and collaborative approach that fosters clarity and reciprocal accountability. Today’s altered landscape of higher education demands a new approach, and I am confident my extensive experience, along with the amazing faculty and staff of AURAK, will help the university achieve the goals it has set.”

Dr. Schmidt regards himself as a “global nomad,” having had the privilege of working or studying at 16 different universities in 15 cities across five countries. This unique multicultural, global background has served him well in his role as a forward-thinking leader who inspires students, faculty, and staff to embrace opportunities for international learning and collaboration.

Dr. Schmidt holds a Ph.D. from Saint Louis University, an MA from The Ohio State University and a BA from the University of Wisconsin. After serving as the founding coordinator of the Fox Fellowship Program at the Yale Center for International and Area Studies, he led the University of Wisconsin System’s Institute for Global Studies, where he created a framework that emphasizes the importance of international education to maximizing the benefits of the state’s social, economic, and cultural progress. He also led the transformation of several campuses, ensuring that international education and experience are integral parts of the institution’s mission and curriculum.

He has written extensively on post-WWII issues regarding women’s rights and education in Japan and South Korea. A recipient of the Association of International Administrators (AIEA) Presidential Fellowship, the Korea Foundation Research Fellowship and the Mombushō Fellowship, he also participated as a fellow in Harvard University’s Institute for Educational Management (IEM).

Dr. Schmidt succeeds Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, who retires after more than a decade of distinguished service as AURAK President.

AURAK is an independent university, committed to advancing knowledge through cutting-edge research, innovative teaching, and community engagement. Its extensive campus in the picturesque Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah boasts state-of-the-art facilities and a world-class faculty, delivering an integrated American-style education that prepares students for success in today’s global economy.

About AURAK

Established in 2009, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is a public, non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education which delivers an integrated American-style undergraduate and graduate education with a strong focus on the local indigenous culture. AURAK is officially licensed by the UAE Ministry of Education to award degrees/qualifications in higher education. AURAK is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award baccalaureate and master’s degrees. The University has also earned international accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), the UK’s quality body for higher education. Offering 24 higher education programs across three distinctive Schools, the university is home to nearly 1,300 students from 45 nationalities and supports a network of more than 1,315 alumni. The 1.3 million-square-foot campus in Ras Al Khaimah features cutting-edge technologies, including 50 state-of-the-art labs, a mix of traditional and innovative learning spaces, an onsite sports complex, and a modern library.

About Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) is the northernmost of the seven Emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates. It is known for its diverse landscape, from 64km of beaches, to deserts and imposing mountains, as well as its rich history, dating back 7,000 years. It has many archaeological sites, four of which have been shortlisted on UNESCO’s tentative list of World Heritage Sites. The Emirate’s Jebel Jais mountain, which is the highest mountain in the UAE, boasts attractions including Jebel Jais Flight, the world’s longest zip line at almost 3km, and 1484 by Puro, the UAE’s highest restaurant. Ras Al Khaimah is centrally located at the modern crossroads between Europe, Asia and Africa, with one third of the world’s population within four hours flying time, making it an ideal location for businesses to expand into the UAE, the Middle East and Africa region and beyond. The Emirate boasts one of the most diverse economies in the region, with no single sector accounting for more than 30% of the Emirate’s GDP – a critical advantage that enhances Ras Al Khaimah’s economic flexibility and strength. For more than a decade, Ras Al Khaimah has been consistently rated in the ‘A’ range by Fitch and Standard & Poor’s international ratings agencies. Ras Al Khaimah is a multicultural society, with an estimated population of 0.4 million people in 2021. With year-round sunshine, straightforward business set-up and a competitive and affordable cost of living, Ras Al Khaimah is the informed choice for business, lifestyle and exploration.

