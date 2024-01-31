Dubai, United Arab Emirates: – Aunindo (Auni) Sen, an industry veteran with 16 years of experience working with some of the world’s most enviable brands and largest agencies, has joined Publicis Middle East, part of Publicis Groupe ME, as Executive Creative Director. He will co-lead the creative department together with Tuki Ghiassi, Executive Creative Director.

Auni is rejoining Publicis Groupe ME after two years, having previously worked with Leo Burnett ME as Senior Creative Director. Familiar with the Groupe’s relentless focus on excellence, in his new role as Executive Creative Director, he will help drive best-in-class work for the agency’s enviable roster of brands as well as support the growth of the agency’s portfolio across verticals. As part of this, he will also join in on the agency’s objective of transforming into one of the most attractive talent propositions in the region.

Previously, Auni has worked with the likes of BBDO, FP7McCann and JWT across the GCC and Asia leading award-winning regional and global campaigns for multinational brands such as Ferrero, Coca-Cola, Mars, Nestlé CPW, Unilever, Dettol, United Nations and more. He has over 150+ regional and international awards under his belt including Cannes Lions, Dubai Lynx, MENA Effies, D&AD and Adfest, and won the first Glass Lion at Cannes for MENA. He also recently served on the Cannes Lions jury, and was ranked as one of the world’s best copywriters in The Big Won report.

Commenting on his appointment, Auni said “Publicis Middle East is not just an Agency. It’s the name that represents an entire Groupe that has transformed communications globally. As the namesake Agency of the Groupe, we have our work cut out for us. But this is something I can safely say, is the part of the job that I relish the most. With the talent-first focus of Publicis Groupe ME and its Leadership, we are absolutely primed to not only mirror its reputation but to take it to a new level.”

Nathalie Gevresse, CEO of Publicis Communications UAE said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Auni back to the Groupe. His return underscores our commitment to attracting and nurturing top talent, setting the stage for an exciting new chapter of growth, creative excellence, and innovation for Publicis Middle East.”

