Dubai, UAE – ASICO Development is proud to announce the appointment of Salah Baleed as Director of Engineering, a strategic addition to the company’s leadership team as it continues to strengthen its engineering and development capabilities across the UAE.

In his new role, Salah will oversee all engineering functions at ASICO Development, ensuring that the company’s projects are executed to the highest standards of quality, innovation, and sustainability. He will play a key role in driving technical excellence, enhancing operational efficiency, and supporting the company’s vision of delivering world-class developments that redefine modern living.

“We are delighted to welcome Salah Baleed to ASICO Development,” said Wail Abualhamail, Director of Real Estate at ASICO. “His technical expertise and leadership will further elevate our engineering standards and reinforce our commitment to building with integrity and innovation.”

Commenting on the appointment, Salah Baleed said: “It’s an honour to join ASICO Development and contribute to its ambitious vision for growth. I look forward to leading a talented engineering team and ensuring that our projects continue to set new benchmarks for quality and performance.”

ASICO Development remains committed to investing in top-tier talent and advanced engineering solutions that drive progress and sustainability in the UAE’s real estate and construction sector.

About ASICO Development

ASICO Development is a full-service real estate developer and design consultancy based in Dubai. The firm specializes in architectural design, project development, and master planning, delivering innovative and sustainable solutions across the UAE’s evolving real estate landscape.

