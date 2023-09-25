Ashraf El Khatib, the Vice President of CFA Egypt, has been elected as Vice Chair of the Education Advisory Committee (“EAC”) at CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals that sets the standards for professional excellence and credentials.

Ashraf El Khatib is the Chief Investment Officer, Private Equity at Ekuity Holding, the investment arm of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, in Egypt. Also, El Khatib is Vice President at CFA Society Egypt. El Khatib earned an MBA from IE Business School in Madrid and is a CFA Charterholder. In addition, El Khatib is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and he received the CFA Institute’s ESG Investing Certificate.

The Education Advisory Committee is responsible for providing oversight and guidance to the processes by which CFA Institute develops the competency framework, Global Body of Investment Knowledge (GBIK), Bodies of Knowledge (BOK), curricula for the CFA Program, CIPM Program, and any other program curriculum materials that are developed and administered by CFA Institute.

Last year, El Khatib, as the first time to an Egyptian, joined the Education Advisory Committee (EAC), overseeing the process governing the biggest ever changes to the CFA charter curriculum in the last 60 years, including the recent rollout of three different tracks for CFA Level III, including the traditional track, namely Portfolio Management, and two newly added tracks: Private Markets and Wealth Management. Also, during last year, El Khatib joined the Private Markets Committee, a subcommittee of the EAC.

The Education Advisory Committee is comprised of a diverse group of 14 members who reside in the following 10 countries: Argentina, Australia, China, Egypt, India, Italy, Portugal, Romania, United Kingdom, and United States.

