UAE, Dubai: Arthur D. Little (ADL), the world’s first management consulting firm, has appointed Stephane as the Head of Corporate and Government Financial Services, with affiliation to the Global Financial Services Practice as it continues to develop its financial services footprint in the MENA.

Stephane has a track record in shaping businesses for long term profitability and success. He brings over 20 years of as a consultant, and as a banker. He advised most leading MENA and CIS banks on topics related to strategy, M&A, client & value proposition. He was also involved in the creation of digital banks and of financial services arms for Telco operators.

Stephane also supported governments in MENA and Central Asia in topics related to national growth strategies, elimination of shadow economy, as well as Financial Sector development. As such, he advised several Governments and Central Banks in the creation of national FinTech strategies and the improvement of financial inclusion.

This latest announcement reaffirms ADL’s principle to selectively hire seasoned industry and functional experts and the firm’s commitment to the Middle East since the 1950s. As a senior leader, Stephane Ulcakar will focus on future strategic growth, value creation and driving consistently high performance across the business.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner, Arthur D. Little, Middle East, said: “We have established our business in Middle East over the last 70 years, and have flourished to become one of the region’s leading consulting firms. Stephane is a key addition to the Financial Services team for Arthur D. Little in this significant market. Not only does he add enormous knowledge and expertise to our business, but he has also been involved in landmark innovative Financial Services projects and will help solidifying our well-balanced team of professionals in the Middle East. I look forward to working with Stephane as we take our business ahead.”

Based in Dubai, he will be responsible for leading corporate banking and capital optimization designed to deliver increased business value for SMEs and large corporations. He will work with governments and funds across the region and support ADL’s MENA workforce in delivering enhanced value for clients, contribute to national and sectoral strategies and enable financial inclusion.

Commenting on his promotion at Arthur D. Little, Stephane Ulcakar said: “I am admirative of Arthur D. Little’s journey in MENA and honored to be invited to be part of the firm’s senior team as it is growing its business in the region. ADL has contributed to several high-impact and innovative in the Financial Services sector, and I look forward to work with the teams and clients towards the realization of our regional ambitions in Financial Services.”