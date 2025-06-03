DOHA, QATAR: Artemis Education, a growing international schools group committed to delivering outstanding, values-driven education, is proud to announce the appointment of Emma Igelström as its new Director of Aquatics and Director of Programmes, Strategy and Growth at Artemex, the dedicated sports and enrichment division for Artemis Education. This marks a major step forward in the organisation’s commitment to elite performance, inclusive access, and whole-child holistic development through sport.

Part of Artemis Education, Artemex is set up to deliver high-quality enrichment opportunities that go beyond the classroom, supporting students of all abilities through purpose-led programmes.

A 5-time world champion swimmer, seven-time world record holder, twelve-time European champion, and Olympian, Emma Igelström made history as the first woman to swim the 50m short course breaststroke in under 30 seconds. Since retiring from competition in the early 2000s, she has focused her career on advancing aquatics and wellness programmes across Europe and the Middle East, with a strong emphasis on youth development, access, and community wellbeing. During her time in Saudi Arabia, she was the founder of one of the world’s biggest swimming academies.

In her new role, Emma will oversee all aquatics programming, lead strategic development of Artemex’s sport and enrichment pathways, and manage the Queen’s Qatar Sports Centre, an advanced, multi-sport facility that is also part of the Artemis Education network.

“Joining Artemex is an opportunity to do meaningful work that extends far beyond competition,” said Emma Igelström. “I’m passionate about opening access, breaking down barriers, and shaping a culture that supports physical and mental wellness. This is about unlocking the potential of every child, every family, and every community we serve.”

Andy Coomer, Director of Experience at Artemis Education, stated: “Emma brings unmatched international experience and a deep understanding of how sport can shape lives. She is a world-class athlete, but more importantly, she is a thoughtful leader and advocate for the power of movement, community, and purpose. We’re thrilled to have her join us as we continue to position Artemex as a driving force for youth development, wellbeing, and access to high-quality sport and enrichment programmes.”

Commenting on the appointment, Niall Brennan, CEO of Artemis Education, said: “Emma’s exceptional expertise and clear vision will play a key role in showing how sport and enrichment can elevate a child’s educational journey. Her leadership at Artemex will support our ambition to create learning environments where physical development, personal growth, and community connection are deeply integrated into school life. At Artemis Education, we are building a model of education that prepares young people to thrive, with purpose, in every aspect of their lives.”

With world-class leadership and a clear sense of purpose, Artemex is expanding its reach across Artemis schools to inspire the next generation through high performance delivery, superb coaching and creativity within the community.

About Artemis Education:

Artemis Education is a growing private international schools’ group with a mission to improve access to outstanding education.

We deliver incredible, whole-child education focusing on academic rigour, and the accredited curricula we offer are enriched by dynamic extracurricular experiences. We concentrate on universal values, individual growth, and holistic development to enable children to realise their full potential, build resilience, and become responsible citizens of the world.

Our schools combine best-in-class staff, inspirational facilities, and innovative use of technology that enhances the effectiveness of our teaching. We design the majority of our schools from the ground up, building new-generation campuses. Sustainability metrics are at the core of the design of our facilities and how we operate.

We have an ambitious programme to meet the growing demand from parents seeking a high-quality, international education in Europe and the Middle East.

www.artemis-education.com

About Artemex

Artemex is the dedicated sports and enrichment division of Artemis Education, created to provide exceptional co-curricular opportunities that go beyond the classroom. Operating across Artemis schools in Europe and the Middle East, Artemex offers specialised programmes in swimming, athletics, gymnastics, football, music, drama, and public speaking.

Each Artemex academy is designed to serve both students and the wider community, with pathways for all ages and abilities—from grassroots development to elite performance. Programmes are delivered by expert coaches and practitioners, supported by state-of-the-art facilities and structured progression models.

Artemex also manages flagship school-based sports centres, including Queen’s Sports Centre in Doha, and collaborates with Olympic ambassadors to inspire and empower the next generation. All offerings reflect the Artemis Promise: a commitment to personal growth, community impact, and sustainable, inclusive education.