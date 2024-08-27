We’re pleased to announce that Amir Al Salous has joined Bank of Sharjah as Head of Marketing & Communications.

Amir brings nearly 18 years of experience in managerial roles in several prestigious institutions, whether locally, regionally or internationally, in the media, publishing and banking industries, noting that his last employment was at Invest bank, UAE.

Amir was previously the Head of Corporate Affairs and Marketing at Standard Chartered Middle East (responsible for Jordan, Egypt, Iraq and Lebanon). We wish Amir all the best and success in his future endeavors.