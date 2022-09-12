Dubai: Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort is privileged to welcome Anton Bykov to the position of Beverage Manager for all outlets across the luxury resort. Anton brings more than 10 years of experience in bar and beverage hospitality and an inspiring dedication to delivering excellence across all products and services.

Anantara is excited to see Anton become an essential part of the fantastic team already onboard and to help drive continuous improvements and innovations to benefit all guests in 2022 and beyond.

Anton began his journey in hospitality in 2012 as Head Bartender at Leto Lounge in Sevastopol, Ukraine, before relocating to the UAE in 2014 to engage as Head Bartender at the Catch Restaurant and Lounge operated by St. Regis. During this time, Anton’s talent and dedication were rewarded with promotions to Sommelier and Assistant Bar Manager. He was also recognised by industry bodies placing highly in several prestigious competitions during his service.

After leading the pre-opening of the Louvre Art Lounge and assisting in the organisation of the “Taste of Abu Dhabi Festival” in 2016 and 2017, Anton took a position in 2019 as Bar Manager at Zaya Nurai Island Resort. Just two months later, Anton was promoted to Beverage Manager, responsible for the overall management of six luxury outlets.

Food and beverage is a luxury experience at Anantara and Anton will be tasked with driving continually improved revenues while maintaining strictly controlled budgets across all resort outlets. Anton’s duties will include building initiatives and relationships both within and beyond the resort to ensure our team is always offering the best possible service while providing innovative and excellent products and experiences for every guest.

“I am thrilled to welcome Anton to our team at Anantara The Palm. He has proven over 10 years in the industry that he has a drive for excellence and the talent to inspire that expectation within his teams. I’m looking forward to working closely with Anton and witnessing first-hand the impact he will have on the delivery of our teams and businesses.” Maurice Fitzgerald, Food & Beverage Director, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

“I feel honoured to accept this new role at Anantara The Palm and to begin working with the resort’s fantastic team to bring excellence and innovation for every guest over the following year and beyond.” Anton Bykov, Beverage Manager, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

For further information or reservations, please contact resdubaipalm@anantara.com

-Ends-

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas:

Anantara is a luxury hospitality brand for modern travellers, connecting them to genuine places, people and stories through personal experiences, and providing heartfelt hospitality in the world’s most exciting destinations. The collection of distinct, thoughtfully designed luxury hotels and resorts provides a window through which to journey into invigorating new territory, curating personal travel experiences.

From cosmopolitan cities to desert sands to lush islands, Anantara connects travellers to the indigenous, grounds them in authentic luxury, and hosts them with passionate expertise. The portfolio currently boasts over 40 stunning hotels and resorts located in Thailand, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Tunisia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Portugal, Spain, Hungary and Italy, with a pipeline of future properties across Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

The brand’s premier vacation ownership programme, Anantara Vacation Club, extends the opportunity to own a share in the Anantara experience with a portfolio of eight luxurious Club Resorts as well as travel privileges at partner resorts and hotels worldwide.

For more information on Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas, please visit www.anantara.com. Follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/anantara; Twitter and Instagram: @anantara_hotels and @anantaraspawellness

Anantara is part of the DISCOVERY loyalty programme.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nawfal Mbamba

Marketing and Communications Manager

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Email: nmbamba@anantara.com