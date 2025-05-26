Dubai, UAE – American Express Middle East (“AEME”) has announced the appointment of Graziela Martins as Country Head for the United Arab Emirates (“UAE”), effective 12th May 2025. Graziela will also retain her role as Vice President Merchant Business for the region.

As the Country Head, UAE, Graziela will lead the emirates leadership team of AEME to execute against the company's growth strategy and will drive the operational excellence priorities for the country. This encompasses driving growth across all business lines – including the Consumer, Corporate, and Merchant Services business, while maintaining strategic partnerships within the country.

“We are incredibly excited to announce Graziela Martins as AEME’s Country Head for the UAE, in addition to her role as VP of Merchant Business," said Mazin Khoury, Chief Executive Officer at AEME. "The UAE is a strategically important country for us, and Graziela’s exceptional leadership, regional expertise, and proven track record will be instrumental in driving our operations forward and supporting our success in the region.”

Commenting on her appointment, Graziela Martins said, "I am thrilled to lead such a talented team and to continue to deliver the customer service excellence for which American Express Middle East is known.”

Graziela has been working at AEME for more than 20 years, taking on roles of increasing scope and complexity. This includes the overall management of the American Express Middle East office in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as various regional positions in Consumer Marketing, PR and Corporate Communications, Premium Products, Travel and Concierge Premium Services, and Operations.

​​​​​​About American Express Middle East

American Express began operations in the MENA region in 1959 and set up its first office in Bahrain in 1977. In 1992, AEME was established in Bahrain as a joint venture company owned by American Express and Mawarid Investment Limited. Today, AEME provides consumer card, corporate and merchant payment solutions across MENA, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business.

