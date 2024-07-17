London & Dubai: Alvarez & Marsal Tax LLP (A&M Tax), an affiliate of global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), has appointed two Managing Directors to its indirect tax team. Following the recent hire of VAT and international indirect tax expert Justin Whitehouse, bringing on additional talent in the form of seasoned leaders is key to A&M Tax’s ongoing investment in its compliance, technology and transformation offering for clients across EMEA.

Simon Baxter brings more than 35 years of experience in indirect tax and compliance to A&M in London. Having supported a range of major international retailers, Mr Baxter advises clients on global indirect compliance and indirect tax technology.

He joins alongside tax technology automation specialist Pierre Arman. Based in Dubai, Mr Arman is a pioneer in rolling out e-invoicing across markets, including Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Australia, Poland and Romania.

Marvin Rust, Managing Director of A&M Tax UK and Head of A&M Tax Europe, said: “As clients face a world of increasingly complex information requirements, Pierre and Simon bring the first-hand expertise needed to tackle evolving indirect tax challenges. We’re delighted to welcome them to our growing EMEA team.”

Ernie Perez, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader of A&M Tax, added: “Pierre and Simon will spearhead A&M Tax’s investment in digital transformation, compliance, and technology-based indirect tax offerings to provide transparent, data-rich views of our clients’ global indirect tax footprint.”

Most recently a Partner with EY in London, where he spent 16 years, Mr Baxter has helped a significant portfolio of clients adapt to new requirements by tax authorities, including the UK’s Making Tax Digital programme, and has advised global corporates on their worldwide indirect tax footprint, from fuel card providers implementing new EU-wide legislation to e-payment solutions in the travel sector.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr Arman was also a Partner with EY – based first in the UK and then the UAE with an international remit – where he introduced proprietary software as a service (SaaS) for both VAT reporting and e-invoicing. Before that he spent more than 10 years at Thomson Reuters in the UK, Australia and the UAE, where he led the creation of its Middle East Tax & Accounting division, served as the tax market leader for global technology offerings, and rolled out global e-invoicing.

-Ends-

About Alvarez & Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for leadership, action and results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services. When conventional approaches are not enough to create transformation and drive change, clients seek our deep expertise and ability to deliver practical solutions to their unique problems.

With more than 10,000 people providing services across six continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, leverage A&M’s restructuring heritage to help companies act decisively, catapult growth and accelerate results. We are experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities with a shared commitment to telling clients what’s really needed for turning change into a strategic business asset, managing risk and unlocking value at every stage of growth.

To learn more, visit: AlvarezandMarsal.com.

About Alvarez & Marsal Tax

Alvarez & Marsal Tax, part of Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), a global professional services firm, is an independent tax group made up of experienced tax professionals dedicated to providing customised tax advice to clients and investors across a broad range of industries. Its professionals extend A&M's commitment to offering clients a choice of advisers who are free from audit-based conflicts of interest and bring an unyielding commitment to delivering responsive client service. A&M Tax has offices in major metropolitan markets throughout the US, Latin America, APAC and EMEA.