Dubai -- Global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) has announced the expansion of its digital financial services offering to the GCC with the appointment of two Managing Directors.

Digital banking adviser and executive leader Sara Grinstead draws on more than 20 years of experience across financial services and has spent nine years in the GCC, delivering new business models and leading value-focused digital transformation.

Bringing more than five years’ experience leading digital projects in the Gulf financial services industry, entrepreneur and FinTech investor Tristan Brandt shapes transformation strategies to deliver effective outcomes and bottom-line impact.

Sara and Tristan will work closely with EMEA Digital Financial Services Managing Director Pierre Legrand.

Jean Laurent Poitou, A&M’s Head of Digital & Technology Services EMEA, said, “Sara and Tristan get the balance right between leadership and a focus on execution – which is essential to any successful transformation programme. Their local industry expertise will be key as we meet growing demand for our hands-on support across the GCC.”

Ms Grinstead joins from Saudi digital bank D360, where she held the position of Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that she served as Chief Strategy Officer at Xpence, a business banking platform for SMEs and freelancers across the GCC. Before that, Ms Grinstead held a number of leadership and advisory roles in digital banks and fintech across the Middle East and UK.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr Brandt served as Chief Digital Officer for Saudi British Bank. Having directed digital strategies and managed a capital investment portfolio for RAKBANK, he also ran an incubator for Royal Bank of Scotland, securing funding to launch a digital challenger bank. Before that, he served as Managing Director at Lebara Mobile, where he established an award-winning customer service operation for millions of customers across numerous countries and managed a multi-million-pound trading operation.

Ms Grinstead noted, “I look forward to building on A&M’s established track record here in financial services advisory. It’s an exciting time for the Gulf’s financial services ecosystem, and we have a great opportunity to support clients realise value through their digital innovation investments.”

Mr Brandt commented, “The financial sector in the GCC is dynamic and forward-looking, and boards rightly see effective, pragmatic digital transformation as nothing short of vital to the bottom line. I’m delighted to bring my experience as a corporate change agent to A&M.”

