Dubai, UAE: — Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that Jason Janicke has been appointed as senior vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Janicke will report directly to Alteryx president and chief revenue officer Paula Hansen and will lead Alteryx’s business strategy, business activities, and operations in the region. He will play a crucial role in driving the company’s next phase of growth and accelerate its presence in the cloud as Alteryx strengthens its position as the leader in analytics automation.

“Data-driven decision making is now more critical than ever as organisations continue digital transformation efforts to thrive in this digital age,” said Hansen. “As an experienced and successful sales leader with a deep understanding of the enterprise software market, Jason’s leadership will bolster our position in the region, enabling even more enterprise customers to put the power of automated analytics into the hands of users at every skill level.”

Janicke brings more than two decades of experience in building and leading high-performing, customer-centric teams across EMEA and the Americas as a SaaS sales veteran at some of the world’s largest enterprise technology companies. He joins Alteryx from Conga where he was responsible for developing successful customer, partner and alliances focused go-to-market initiatives, driving significant new recuring revenue growth across EMEA. Prior to Conga, Janicke was area vice president of sales at Salesforce.

"It is an exciting time to join the company on the heels of the recent launch of Alteryx Analytics Cloud and investments in a new, expanded partner program. As businesses strive to move from data collection to driving real insights, Alteryx helps customers extract value from the mountains of data they accumulate,” said Janicke. “I’m excited to lead the talented EMEA team and help customers across the region unlock the power of data with the Alteryx industry-leading and easy-to-use analytics automation platform."

