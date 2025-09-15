Abu Dhabi — Alpheya, the Abu Dhabi-based WealthTech platform backed by BNY and Lunate, today announced the appointment of Her Excellency Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri to its Board of Directors. Her Excellency serves as Chairman of the International Affairs Office at the UAE Presidential Court and Group CEO of 2PointZero, an investment company focused on emerging technologies and future-resilient business models.

Through her leadership at 2PointZero, Her Excellency has championed innovation-led economic development and played a pivotal role in advancing high-impact ventures across sectors. Her experience at the intersection of government, technology, and sustainability will bring an invaluable perspective to Alpheya as it scales its AI-powered, cloud-native platform for financial institutions, advisors, and investors across the MENA region.

“We are honored to welcome Her Excellency to our Board,” said Roger Rouhana, CEO of Alpheya. “Her strategic insight across public policy, international cooperation, sustainability, and the transformative role of AI in shaping economies will be instrumental as we build a platform that redefines how wealth is managed, accessed, and grown in the region.”

In addition to her current roles, Her Excellency chairs the Emirates Polar Program Steering Committee and has served on the boards of the Dubai Future Foundation and the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Food Systems Innovation.

Her appointment signals Alpheya’s continued focus on institutional-grade governance and its ambition to become the infrastructure backbone of next-generation wealth management in the region and beyond.

About Alpheya

Founded in 2023, Alpheya is an Abu Dhabi-based WealthTech firm offering cloud-native, AI-powered wealth and trading solutions to MENA Banks, Independent Wealth Managers, Family Offices, and other investment firms. Alpheya powers financial institutions' full tech stack, enabling them to deliver unparalleled financial products, services, and advice to their millions of clients.