Al Tamimi & Company, the leading law firm in the Middle East and North Africa, appoints Aaron Dikos as Partner in the Corporate Commercial practice. Returning to the firm after serving as a consultant over the years, Aaron brings with him a wealth of experience in the Middle East market.

Aaron has over 16 years of experience in the region, and during his time at Al Tamimi & Company he has proven to be an invaluable asset to the firms and its clients. His practice is marked by a focus on corporate, commercial, and financial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, private equity, corporate structuring, and public-private partnership projects. Clients that have benefited from Aaron’s insightful counsel include some of the leading regional and international groups, financial institutions and oil and gas companies.

Recognised as a Rising Star by IFLR1000 and honored as a Next Generation Partner by The Legal500, Aaron has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal intelligence and leadership. Aaron was also recognized by Thomson Reuters’ Asian Legal Business as part of its ALB Mena Super 50 List for 2023, which recognizes 50 lawyers from the MENA region who have distinguished themselves through outstanding client service based on client surveys directly provided to ALB.

In his role as Partner, Aaron will continue to contribute to the growth and success of the Corporate Commercial practice in Kuwait, reinforcing Al Tamimi & Company's commitment to providing top-tier legal services in the region.

Commenting, Samer Qudah, Managing Partner at Al Tamimi & Company, said: "Aaron has been a part of the firm for over eight years. With his dedication to excellence and his impressive track record we are confident that as Partner he will play a pivotal role in further elevating our client services and helping to drive the success of our Kuwait office."

On his appointment, Aaron Dikos, Partner, Corporate Commercial, at Al Tamimi & Company, said: "I am honored to take on the role of Partner at Al Tamimi & Company. The firm's commitment to delivering exceptional legal services aligns with my professional values, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the firm’s Corporate Commercial practice."

“The Corporate Commercial practice at Al Tamimi & Company is a widely regarded as a market leader in Middle East and North Africa, and this is built on the expertise and experience of our team. Aaron’s Partnership is a testament to his dedication to providing our clients with the market leading service and advice that is today synonymous with the firm and our Corporate Commercial team.” Commented Nicholas Watson, Regional Head of Corporate Commercial