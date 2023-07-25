Abu Dhabi - Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf) announced that the bank’s Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Mr. Graham FitzGerald from his position as Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for personal reasons.

In light of the resignation, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Charles Doghlass, the current Deputy Chief Executive Officer – Business, as Acting Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

Mr. Charles is a seasoned banker with an extensive background in corporate banking. He previously led the bank as Acting Chief Executive Officer in 2021. Under his leadership, the bank successfully transitioned from a challenging 2020 to a significant return to profitability in 2021.

H.E. Farhat Omar Ben Gdara, Chairman of Al Masraf, said: “On behalf of the members of the Board of Directors of Al Masraf, I thank Mr. Graham FitzGerald for his efforts during his tenure as Chief Executive Officer of Al Masraf. We wish him the best in his future endeavors”