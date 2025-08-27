Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, today announced the appointment of Lucas Bellieud as its new Managing Director. With more than 25 years of international automotive leadership, Bellieud will spearhead the company’s strategic direction to accelerate the UAE’s journey towards sustainable mobility and reinforce Al-Futtaim’s long-standing commitment to shaping the future of electrification.

In his role, Bellieud will oversee Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility’s operations, focusing on growth, innovation, and customer experience across its portfolio of leading electric vehicle brands, including BYD and Polestar, as well as the rollout of charging equipment and infrastructure. His mandate is to further establish Al-Futtaim as the partner of choice for customers, businesses, and government stakeholders driving the nation’s green transition.

Bellieud brings extensive global expertise, having held senior leadership positions such as Chief Operating Officer, Aftersales Director, and Commercial Director at Renault. His career spans Europe, Latin America, and Turkey, where he gained deep insights into the rapid transformation of the mobility sector, particularly in the field of electrification.

“I am honoured to join Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility at such a pivotal time,” said Bellieud. “The UAE has set a clear vision to become a global reference in sustainable mobility, and Al-Futtaim is determined to be at the forefront of this transformation. My priority will be to build on the strong foundation created by the team, bringing best-in-class products and services that make electrified mobility accessible to everyone in the UAE.”

The UAE Government has shown a strong commitment to advancing electrification as part of its sustainability agenda, and Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is fully aligned with this vision—working hand in hand to deliver cleaner, smarter, and more accessible mobility solutions for the future. Alongside its leading electric vehicle portfolio, Al-Futtaim is also investing in charging infrastructure and equipment, ensuring customers benefit from a complete ecosystem that supports the adoption of electrified mobility.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.